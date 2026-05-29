NBA Ben10 Is Reportedly Permanently Paralyzed After Houston Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA Ben10 Permanently Paralyzed After Houston Shooting
Image via @babyboyten on Instagram
AllStar JR recently received an aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting NBA Ben10 at a Houston restaurant.

NBA Ben10 has been updating fans on his recovery following the Houston shooting he suffered last month. But things may be more serious than they originally thought. According to an NBC Click2Houston report, the shooting allegedly at the hands of AllStar JR left him with permanent paralysis.

Per investigators' claims in reported court documents, Ben10 (real name Ben Fields) suffered a spinal injury after the shooting and lost feeling from the waist down. "Based on the extent of the injuries, the prognosis for Complainant Fields is that he will have irreversible paralysis of his lower extremities," they reportedly wrote, according to records.

We will see if the rapper speaks out about this situation or his health status, as he has been pretty active on social media throughout all of this. For example, earlier this week, he confirmed he's been in a wheelchair after the shooting, although he suggested he would be able to walk again in a few months. Based on this recent reported court filing, it seems like that may not be the case. Regardless, hopefully whatever specific path to recovery is in Ben's way ends up being a fruitful and smooth one.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

AllStar JR's Charges
All Star Jr "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, AllStar JR was recently charged in the NBA Ben10 shooting. He previously got a federal charge for allegedly possessing a firearm as a person with a felony history. Now, according to Harris County court records, the rapper faces an additional state charge of alleged aggravated assault causing a spinal injury.

Per federal court records, surveillance footage shows a group of men (including Ben10) fighting with AllStar in the Houston restaurant Confessions, possibly over a chain and a watch. A gun reportedly fell to the floor, which JR allegedly picked up and shot three people with, including Ben. AllStar allegedly fired more shots at him while he was on the floor, pistol-whipped him, and spat on him before allegedly hiding the gun behind a hostess stand and fleeing the scene.

AllStar JR reportedly taunted NBA Ben10 online before his federal arrest, after which he allegedly confessed to police about shooting Ben10. We will see where this case goes next.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
AllStar JR Denied Bond NBA Ben10 Discharged From Hospital Music AllStar JR Denied Bond While NBA Ben10 Gets Discharged From Hospital
AllStar JR DMs NBA Ben10 Crime Allstar Jr Charged In NBA Ben10 Shooting
NBA Ben10 Hospital Facial Music NBA Ben10 Confirms He Is In A Wheelchair Following Houston Shooting
All Star Jr "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration Music Allstar JR Receives Trial Date For Federal Gun Charge
Comments 0