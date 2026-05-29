NBA Ben10 Is Reportedly Permanently Paralyzed After Houston Shooting

NBA Ben10 has been updating fans on his recovery following the Houston shooting he suffered last month. But things may be more serious than they originally thought. According to an NBC Click2Houston report, the shooting allegedly at the hands of AllStar JR left him with permanent paralysis.

Per investigators' claims in reported court documents, Ben10 (real name Ben Fields) suffered a spinal injury after the shooting and lost feeling from the waist down. "Based on the extent of the injuries, the prognosis for Complainant Fields is that he will have irreversible paralysis of his lower extremities," they reportedly wrote, according to records.

We will see if the rapper speaks out about this situation or his health status, as he has been pretty active on social media throughout all of this. For example, earlier this week, he confirmed he's been in a wheelchair after the shooting, although he suggested he would be able to walk again in a few months. Based on this recent reported court filing, it seems like that may not be the case. Regardless, hopefully whatever specific path to recovery is in Ben's way ends up being a fruitful and smooth one.

AllStar JR's Charges

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, AllStar JR was recently charged in the NBA Ben10 shooting. He previously got a federal charge for allegedly possessing a firearm as a person with a felony history. Now, according to Harris County court records, the rapper faces an additional state charge of alleged aggravated assault causing a spinal injury.

Per federal court records, surveillance footage shows a group of men (including Ben10) fighting with AllStar in the Houston restaurant Confessions, possibly over a chain and a watch. A gun reportedly fell to the floor, which JR allegedly picked up and shot three people with, including Ben. AllStar allegedly fired more shots at him while he was on the floor, pistol-whipped him, and spat on him before allegedly hiding the gun behind a hostess stand and fleeing the scene.