twitter fingers
- AnticsKing Von's Sister Kayla Gets Called Out By His Son's Mother: "You Was Jealous"Kema, the mother of Von's child, had a bone to pick with Kayla as she accused the rapper's sister of destroying his legacy & stealing his hard drive.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Liked A Tweet About Summer Walker's "Life On Earth" EPIt looks like Summer Walker might have a 'yuge' fan of her new EP "Life On Earth" in the form of none other than President Donald Trump.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicChoke No Joke Responds To Jay Z's "A Written Testimony" BarsChoke No Joke is back taking shots at Jay Z once again. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Comes For The Grammys Neck With Shady TweetMariah Carey isn't a fan of the Recording Academy. By Dominiq R.
- TVJordan Peele's "Hunters" Called Out For Historical InaccuraciesThe Auschwitz Memorial isn't feeling Jordan Peele's "Hunters."By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsTwitter Crowns Safaree The Winner In Meek Mill vs. Nicki Minaj BeefDid Scaff Beezy dodge a huge bullet?By Keenan Higgins
- GramDraya Michele Takes Shots At Ex Orlando Scandrick: "Don't Kiss A Clown"Draya Michele isn't holding her tongue about her breakup with ex-fiance, Orlando Scandrick. By Dominiq R.
- SportsGiants' Janoris Jenkins Disses Fan With Derogatory Term On TwitterJenkins fired these tweets off during practice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Claps Back At Fans On Twitter Over Recent Interview CriticismKD had the Twitter fingers ready today.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsGervonta Davis & Ariana Fletcher's Breakup Gets Messy On Social MediaSharing all their business.By Erika Marie
- SocietyEmmanuel Macron May Have Thrown Shade At Donald Trump Over Twitter DiplomacyFrench president Emmanuel Macron made it clear that when it comes to diplomacy, he prefers "direct conversation" over Twiter. By hnhh
- SocietyDonald Trump Scores Legal Win As Judge Dismisses Stormy Daniels' Defamation SuitPresident Trump's list of legal troubles has gotten shorter.By hnhh
- SocietyDonald Trump Blasts NY Times, Wants Writer To Be Turned Over To GovernmentDonald Trump takes to Twitter to declare "if the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!" By Tania Kabanyana
- MusicLil Xan Responds To Yung Bans' Confusing Twitter DissLil Xan was under the impression that he and Yung Bans were friends.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDonald Trump Beefs With Snoop Dogg On TwitterThe president responds to a new music video in which Snoop Dogg points a gun at the head of a Trump doppelgänger.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicXXXTENTACION Calls Drake A "P*ssy N*gga"XXXTENTACION takes shots at Drake, whom he believes swaggerjacked his "Look at Me" flow.By Danny Schwartz
- SocietyDonald Trump Tweets At Wrong Ivanka, Who Hits Him With Cutting ResponseLittle did he know, Ivanka from Britain would clap back with some pointed advice. By Angus Walker
- LifeSoulja Boy Threatens Quavo, Reminds People That He Once Killed A GuySoulja Boy continues to publicly take shots at Quavo.By Danny Schwartz