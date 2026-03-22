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Nike Air More Uptempo 96
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Steph Curry Laces Up Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics" In The Tunnel
Steph Curry was spotted in the Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympic," the same colorway Scottie Pippen wore at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 22, 2026