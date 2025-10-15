LeBron James Warns Of "Ruthless B*tches" And Fans Theorize He's Talking About Ayesha Curry

NBA: Preseason-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 3, 2025; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James looks on during the first half of a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
LeBron James also discussed his marriage to Savannah James and how he'll always fight to keep it together.

LeBron James warned that he's heard stories about "ruthless ass b*tches" in the locker room during a recent appearance on his wife Savannah's podcast, Everybody's Crazy. While discussing how quickly relationships deteriorate these days, the Los Angeles Lakers star noted that the fault is not always on the men.

"It's some cutthroat, ruthless ass b*tches out here right now, too," James said, as caught by TMZ. "Listen, I sit in the locker room and s*** now, and it's a lot of women out here that's now kinda flipped the script and, you know, some homies out here trying to be good, too, trying to figure it out and now they lookin' in the mirror saying, 'Damn what did I do wrong?' Homies, it ain't you. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

From there, Kai Cenat, who also appeared on the show, advised fans not to force relationships when they aren't working. "They just scared to stop it," he said.

LeBron & Savannah James' Marriage

Elsewhere during the interview, LeBron explained that he will always fight for his marriage. “I know I don’t want to be alone, that’s for damn sure. If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I have to do what I have to do. I don’t want to be alone. I’m an only child, single-parent household. … Then when I got with ‘Vannah, I was like, ‘This s**t is crazy. This is amazing. I love this s**t.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, f**k that. Next time I’m alone, I’ll be underneath,’” he said, as noted by Heavy.

All of the comments have led fans on social media to compare LeBron and Savannah's marriage to that of Steph and Ayesha Curry. Many theorized that his remark about "cutthroat" women could have been a shot at the couple. James and Savannah, who were high school sweethearts, married in 2013. Steph and Ayesha met when they were teenagers, but didn't begin dating until years later. They married in 2011. Killer Mike recently came under fire for criticizing Ayesha on social media, but has since apologized.

