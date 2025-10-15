LeBron James warned that he's heard stories about "ruthless ass b*tches" in the locker room during a recent appearance on his wife Savannah's podcast, Everybody's Crazy. While discussing how quickly relationships deteriorate these days, the Los Angeles Lakers star noted that the fault is not always on the men.

"It's some cutthroat, ruthless ass b*tches out here right now, too," James said, as caught by TMZ. "Listen, I sit in the locker room and s*** now, and it's a lot of women out here that's now kinda flipped the script and, you know, some homies out here trying to be good, too, trying to figure it out and now they lookin' in the mirror saying, 'Damn what did I do wrong?' Homies, it ain't you. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

From there, Kai Cenat, who also appeared on the show, advised fans not to force relationships when they aren't working. "They just scared to stop it," he said.

LeBron & Savannah James' Marriage

Elsewhere during the interview, LeBron explained that he will always fight for his marriage. “I know I don’t want to be alone, that’s for damn sure. If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I have to do what I have to do. I don’t want to be alone. I’m an only child, single-parent household. … Then when I got with ‘Vannah, I was like, ‘This s**t is crazy. This is amazing. I love this s**t.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, f**k that. Next time I’m alone, I’ll be underneath,’” he said, as noted by Heavy.