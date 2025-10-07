LeBron James caused pandemonium on social media, earlier this week, by teasing a "Second Decision," referencing his infamous announcement in 2010 when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. Fans immediately interpreted the move as a hint at his retirement from the NBA as the 40-year-old enters his 23rd season. On Tuesday, he revealed that the announcement was actually for a partnership with Hennessy.

In the wake of his intitial teaser, ticket prices for the final Los Angeles Lakers home game of the 2025-26 regular season shot up in value. ESPN's Kalan Hooks reported that they increased from $82 to $580.

Read More: LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest About Marriage With Savannah

When Is LeBron James Retiring?

LeBron James previously addressed whether the upcoming season will be his last while speaking with the media, last week. "I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season," James said, according to ESPN. "However the journey lays out this year, I'm super-invested because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later."

"It's pretty cool to know how many miles I've got and still be able to play at a high level," James continued. "For me, age is kind of just a number, but it is reality, too. You look at the history of the game, there's not been many guys at my age, especially going into Year 23, that have been able to play at a level like that. I just try not to take it for granted and just try to give the game as much as I can, inspire whoever I can."