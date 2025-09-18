LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest About Marriage With Savannah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: (L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James attend the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden at Hammer Museum on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
According to LeBron James, relationships are "never picture perfect," but he's managed to make his last for over two decades.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah have been a couple for over two decades, and their relationship appears to be stronger than ever. According to the athlete, however, things aren't always as easy as they seem.

During a recent interview with Speedy Morman on 360 With Speedy, he opened up about what's made their relationship work for as long as it has, revealing that communication is key. "The relationship is never picture perfect,” he began.

“So I think communication is number one. You know, being honest is number two. Number three is just like you have to be you have to be okay with being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes, man," he continued. "You can't always have it your way. You can't always think 'my way or the highway.' It's never gonna work that way. The saying 'happy wife, happy life.' That s**t real, bro."

LeBron James & Drake

LeBron's relationship with Savannah is far from all he discussed during the interview. He was also asked about his friendship with Drake, which appeared to fall apart amid the Toronto rapper's lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar. LeBron didn't confirm or deny this being the case. He did indicate that he wants nothing but the best for the OVO founder, however.

“Always, always,” he claimed. “Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure.”

He talked about music as a whole too, admitting that while he was totally immersed at one point, he can't exactly get behind all of these new artists.

“Take me back to the 90s, early 2000s, I could rap a whole song of an artist, for sure, front to back,” he explained. “No question about it. These new rappers, sometimes they lose me for a little bit. They bring me back, but they lose me for a little bit.”

