Blueface's Father Pushes Woman During On-Stream Argument At Rapper's Home

Blueface has been livestreaming a lot as of late, which means some antics often follow. This time around, though, it was his father who found himself in the middle of a confrontational situation. During the stream, Jonathan Porter Sr. seemingly pushed a woman during an argument she was having with another girl.

Livebitez caught the altercation on Instagram. In the clip, the California rapper and his friends heard an argument from outside of their room. Then, Porter Sr. and a woman came through the door, with him seemingly pushing her down to the ground and another person later holding him back. The woman then sat on the couch for a little bit while her friends asked her what happened.

It's unclear exactly what went down here to cause the fight. However, from what the clip demonstrates, it seems like the woman was arguing with others, which may have caused Porter Sr. to intervene. Either way, fans were quick to criticize the push or instead laugh at the ruckus. In any case, it certainly wouldn't be the closest the West Coast MC has been to a fight as of late.

Who Did Blueface Fight?

For those unaware, Blueface recently lost a boxing match to Chibu, who is a popular streamer that many had as the underdog here. He claimed that Adin Ross rigged the fight (as this was at his Brand Risk event), and many fans felt like the judges robbed him. However, many others strongly disagree.

Regardless of the actual fight, this situation actually led to more unexpected drama for Blueface. Ross accused him of breaching his contract and threatened a $100K fine, specifically for not wearing a sponsor stamp and for talking about payment details.

But Blue denied Adin's claims, alleging that they never agreed to the sponsor stamp and that he never actually spoke on financial information. Even his manager Wack 100 entered the fray, and he's been fighting with the streamer over the weekend.