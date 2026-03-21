Blueface's Father Pushes Woman During On-Stream Argument At Rapper's Home

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Father Pushes Woman On Stream Argument Rapper Home
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Papoose, Claressa Shields and Blueface attend Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration at Level South Olive on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wynn Records)
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It's unclear what went down during Blueface's livestream, but he had to take a moment to calm the situation down.

Blueface has been livestreaming a lot as of late, which means some antics often follow. This time around, though, it was his father who found himself in the middle of a confrontational situation. During the stream, Jonathan Porter Sr. seemingly pushed a woman during an argument she was having with another girl.

Livebitez caught the altercation on Instagram. In the clip, the California rapper and his friends heard an argument from outside of their room. Then, Porter Sr. and a woman came through the door, with him seemingly pushing her down to the ground and another person later holding him back. The woman then sat on the couch for a little bit while her friends asked her what happened.

It's unclear exactly what went down here to cause the fight. However, from what the clip demonstrates, it seems like the woman was arguing with others, which may have caused Porter Sr. to intervene. Either way, fans were quick to criticize the push or instead laugh at the ruckus. In any case, it certainly wouldn't be the closest the West Coast MC has been to a fight as of late.

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Who Did Blueface Fight?

For those unaware, Blueface recently lost a boxing match to Chibu, who is a popular streamer that many had as the underdog here. He claimed that Adin Ross rigged the fight (as this was at his Brand Risk event), and many fans felt like the judges robbed him. However, many others strongly disagree.

Regardless of the actual fight, this situation actually led to more unexpected drama for Blueface. Ross accused him of breaching his contract and threatened a $100K fine, specifically for not wearing a sponsor stamp and for talking about payment details.

But Blue denied Adin's claims, alleging that they never agreed to the sponsor stamp and that he never actually spoke on financial information. Even his manager Wack 100 entered the fray, and he's been fighting with the streamer over the weekend.

As such, the "Thotiana" artist was probably tired of the tussles by the time this altercation happened. We'll see what the next wild stream highlight will be.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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