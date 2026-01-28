Vibes - Song by Rich The Kid, Blueface, & DDG

Rich The Kid, Blueface, and DDG are three artists who, on paper, work quite well together. On Friday of last week, the three teamed up for a new track called "Vibes," which tests this theory. For the most part, the song works. There is some skeletal and stripped-back production, which allows for the three artists to deliver some braggadocios lyrics. Rich The Kid is the highlight of the track, while Blueface and DDG flounder at times. You have to be invested in the streamer economy to really mess with this song, so we understand if it won't be for everyone.
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Vibes
She wanna bust it down on a yacht, havе a time (A time)
And she did it all by herself, no co-sign, shawty a down (Down)
You got some vibes, but didn't at the same time
Whole lotta vibes (Vibes), they on my line