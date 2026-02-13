Blueface and Nick Young finally had their face off for their much-delayed boxing match and they seem eager to get things underway. In a video caught by DJ Akademiks, the celebrities couldn't stop smiling and laughing at each other. Whether it was because of the former NBA wing taunting the rapper for his shorter stature or the latter throwing a playful punch for the cameras, they certainly had a good time messing with one another.

Perhaps their giddiness stems from the fact that this match was originally supposed to go down in 2022. It was reported just days before the September showdown that Blueface still had to appear in front of the California State Athletic Commission and that it was going to need to take place a month later.

As a result, per TMZ, Blueface "received a letter from the California State Athletic Commission informing him his application for a pro boxing license in the state would not be granted."

Also, around this time, the "Thotiana" rapper and his ex-Chrisean Rock were constantly getting into physical altercations of their own. Whether or not that had anything to do with the fight getting axed was merely speculation.

But nevertheless, Nick Young teased Blue for it and joked that's actually why they couldn't throw down. "He's been gettin' knocked out by his girl every day, so I think that kinda stirred him away from me. Scared, probably..."

When Is Blueface & Nick Young's Boxing Match?

But all of that is history now as the fight is going to happen and within the next few months. Per IfnBoxing on X, Blueface and Nick "Swaggy P" Young will be stepping into the ring on May 2, 2026, in Miami. Nothing But Sportz is the promoting brand behind it.

Right now, folks are predicting who the winner will be. As it stands, Blueface is the favorite. "P gone wax Blueface [laughing emoji] one X user predicts. Another echoes, "Nick young about to get embarrassed."