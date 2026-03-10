Claressa Shields Chastizes Shannon Sharpe To His Face After Saying She'd Lose To Rolly Romero

BY Alexander Cole
Claressa Shields defeated WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on July 27, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Shannon Sharpe's recent comments about Claressa Shields have caused quite the stir, and now, the two are hashing it out.

Claressa Shields is very clearly the best women's boxer of all-time. Having said that, she is still trying to take on as many fights as possible to prove her dominance. Furthermore, she is very much interested in taking on a fight against a man.

The name that keeps being mentioned is Rolly Romero. While Shields acknowledges that Romero has a powerful punch, she feels as though his pure skill pales in comparison to hers. As a result, she believes she could get the win.

Shannon Sharpe does not agree. When he made that opinion clear, Shields and Shakur Stevenson ganged up on him on X. Last night, Shields hopped on Nightcap with Shannon and Chad Ochocinco, where they were able to hash out their disagreement. It was a productive conversation, albeit one that remains contentious.

As you can see from the clip below. Neither side wanted to back down. However, Shields remains firm on the notion that with the correct training, she could definitely get a win against Romero.

Claressa Shields Says She Can Beat Rolly Romero

When Sharpe stated that this is impossible and that it would never happen, Shields responded by saying he knows nothing about boxing. Ochocinco chimed in, saying if Shields could avoid getting tagged, then perhaps it is a fair fight.

Sharpe stood firm in his take, and so did Shields. It is a debate that is certainly raging on amongst boxing fans right now, with most taking Sharpe's side on all of this. At the end of the day, it is hard to imagine a world in which a Romero and Shields fight ends well for the latter.

However, it is a spectacle that a lot of people would pay good money to see. Romero and Shields would probably make some of the biggest purses of their career. Unfortunately, it could do more harm than good for the sport of boxing.

Only time will tell whether or not any of this comes to fruition.

