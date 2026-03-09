Claressa Shields & Shakur Stevenson's Latest Comments Have Shannon Sharpe In Disbelief

Claressa Shields is the GOAT of women's boxing. Quite simply, there is no denying that she remains at the top of her game. Over the years, there have been some talks here and there about Shields fighting against a man. This has subsequently led to debates about whether or not this would be a fair fight, even if Shields took on a lower-ranked fighter.

Recently, Shannon Sharpe made his thoughts clear about Shields getting in the ring against a man. He heavily advised against it, claiming that Shields would get absolutely crushed. This did not sit well with Shields and Shakur Stevenson, who had some harsh words for Shannon on social media.

For instance, Stevenson claimed that if Sharpe were to get in the ring with Shields, he would lose. Meanwhile, Shields claims that people like Shannon know nothing about boxing and shouldn't speak on it any longer.

On Nightcap, Sharpe was not here for the disrespect. In fact, while broadcasting with Chad Ochocinco, he offered a detailed account of what would happen if Shields did fight a man.

Shannon Sharpe vs. Claressa Shields

Sharpe believes that a trained fighter would knock Shields out fairly quickly. However, he emphasized that Shields is the GOAT when it comes to fighting against women. He said that his opinion on the matter doesn't take anything away from the sensational career she has built for herself.

While Shields claims that she spars against men all the time, Shannon and Ocho also noted that sparring and fighting are two very different things. Sharpe also brought up how high-level male athletes generate lots of testosterone, which makes them stronger.

He firmly believes that if Shields were to enter the ring against a man, she would get hurt. While there are certainly people out there who would like to see Shields fight a man, it is probably for the best that she doesn't.