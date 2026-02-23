Claressa Shields Twerks On Papoose After Dominant Boxing Win

“Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Papoose and Claressa Shields attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )
Claressa Shields beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision during their fight Little Caesars Arena.

Claressa Shields danced on her boyfriend, Papoose, while celebrating her dominant win over her longtime rival, Franchon Crews-Dezurn, on Sunday. In a video of the two at a nightclub, she can be seen twerking on the rapper while Speaker Knockerz's song, "Freak Hoe," plays in the background.

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans questioned the validity of their relationship. "I'm sorry but that Pisces man is a true actor! It just does not feel genuine in my spirit that he is with her for her and her only and not what she can do for him and his debts. Spidey senses tingling," one user wrote. Another added: "He doesn't really like her. He just there taking up space."

Read More: Rihanna & Claressa Shields Bond Over Their Love Of Papoose & A$AP Rocky

Claressa Shields' Relationship With Papoose

Shields and Papoose have been in a high-profile relationship for several years. They began dating back in 2024, shortly after Papoose's public split from Remy Ma. Back in December, Shields hinted that the two have marriage plans in store.

While speaking with Justin Laboy, she discussed her decision to get his name tattooed on her. "I always said I wanted to get my husband name tatted on me," Shields said. "I always said that. So me and Pap are not married yet, but we will be."

As for Claressa Shields' fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurn, she won by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 100-90. In turn, she improved to 18-0. The fight was a rematch of their pro debut in 2016.

"I felt like I had to take my time. Franchon hits hard and she's tough and you got to be very tricky with her," Shields said after the match. "She was trying to cause the upset today and got me with some shots, but Franchon is exactly who she thinks she is -- 'The Heavy Hitting Diva' -- and that's one of the best fights that I've been in at my professional career, especially at 10 rounds. It was fun. I had to watch my ass every round."

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

