Claressa Shields And Fan Go Back And Forth Over Papoose

A social media exchange involving Claressa Shields and a fan is making rounds online after the undefeated boxing champion clapped back at criticism tied to her rumored relationship with rapper Papoose. The tension began when a social user appeared to throw jabs at Shields. In a post referencing Shields’ nickname "GWOAT" (Greatest Woman of All Time), the user wrote that Shields was subbing her because she "got a man," adding pointed remarks about Papoose and tagging both parties.

Shields did not hold back in her response. The multi-division champion shared a side-by-side image of the woman and the cartoon character "Sid," the sloth from Ice Age. She captioned it with laughing emojis and “hey lil ugleeee.” The fan responded "Tell pap come fw A REAL CHAMP UGLY." To which Shields then followed up with another sharp reply, writing, “He wouldn’t look your way you snail 🐌 you ain’t cute.”

The exchange quickly gained traction, with thousands of views and reactions pouring in as fans debated the back-and-forth.

"How are y’all coming for Clarissa? and not the women who keep making sleek comments," one person commented on the post. "And Clarissa have every right to respond to whoever."

"Clarissa gotta learn everything doesn’t warrant a response," said another. "Baby girl you too bossed up to be letting these nobodies control your emotions. She kinda needs media training in the worse way."

Claressa Shields Argues With Fan

Shields and Papoose’s relationship has remained in the public eye over the past few years. The two reportedly started dating in 2024, following Papoose’s highly publicized split from Remy Ma.

In December, Shields sparked even more conversation when she alluded to future wedding plans. During a sit-down with Justin Laboy, she opened up about getting Papoose’s name tattooed on her and explained the meaning behind it.

"I always said I wanted to get my husband name tatted on me," Shields said. "I always said that. So me and Pap are not married yet, but we will be."