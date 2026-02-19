Fetty Wap Reveals He Earned His GED And Took HVAC Classes Behind Bars

BY Caroline Fisher
Fetty Wap GED Behind Bars
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Fetty Wap attends Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center on November 21, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
During a recent appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show," Fetty Wap opened up about continuing his education and more.

Last month, Fetty Wap was released from prison after serving time for federal drug charges. While the rapper was surely eager to get out, he didn't let his stint behind bars go to waste. During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, he revealed that he got his GED and even took some HVAC courses to make sure he had options.

“I got my GED. I took a few HVAC courses," he said, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room. "Oh, yeah, I do a few things." Fetty Wap went on to share that some of the fellow inmates he met influenced him to try something new. "You meet a lot of people that … they had legitimate businesses and making good amount of money,” he explained. “So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that out.”

When asked whether or not he expected to get back to his career as it was upon his release, he said, “No.”

Read More: Fetty Wap Reveals 85-Pound Weight Gain

Fetty Wap's Prison Stay

Education wasn't the only thing Fetty Wap was focused on during his prison stay, however. In an interview with VIBE published shortly after he got out, he revealed that he gained 85 pounds while he was incarcerated.

He opened up about the discipline it took to continue his fitness routine behind bars, noting how his children are his motivation. Fetty Wap is reportedly a father of six.

"I like the feeling of the after effect of working out," he told the outlet. "It's more of an 'I did something.' I used to always tell myself, If I could just take an hour out of my day just for self-care … It's a discipline routine... I went to prison like 140 lbs. I came home at like 225. So, it was a discipline for me to get there. I had it in my head, like, I want to see what I look like like this."

Read More: Fetty Wap Performs For The First Time Since Prison Release

