Remy Ma’s Rumored Boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain Goes Off On Jealous Haters

Eazy The Block Captain is fed up with critics of his alleged affair with Remy Ma.

Back in December, Remy Ma took to social media to put her husband Papoose on blast. She accused him of having an affair with pro boxer Claressa Shields, unveiling a series of suggestive alleged DMs. He proceeded to fire back with some accusations of his own, referencing her rumored fling with Eazy The Block Captain. Rumors surrounding Remy and Eazy have been circulating for months, and while they're unconfirmed, the artists certainly haven't rushed to shut them down.

Amid a rap battle earlier this month, for example, Remy Ma even seemingly confessed her love for Eazy. Of course, the debacle has earned everyone involved some backlash, which Eazy addressed during a livestream this week. In a clip from the stream, he goes off on haters for being "mad" and jealous of his life. “N****s is really mad that when they go to sleep at night, and I wake up — we both wake up, it’s like we doing better than them n****s, so them n****s is mad, right?” he began.

Eazy The Block Captain Calls Out Critics Of Alleged Remy Ma Affair

He continued, stating that he wants at least one person to fess up to being upset about his alleged relationship with Remy. “I just want one n***a to keep it a buck,” he demanded. “That’s what y’all n****s is mad at, bro!” Eazy's rant comes just a few days after his ex Hurricane Du called him out for he and Remy's viral rap battle moment. According to her, he did it with her first and simply reused it with his alleged new boo.

"Reusing gimmicks is something we gotta deal with," she wrote on X. "Sigh. I left Eazy. I’m not scorned, I’m happier than I’ve ever been," she explained. "Grown men in media so biased, I got them out they body about a bar. I’m a rapper, a waaaaaaaay better one than the mfs questioning my integrity, the bar sounded familiar, I went and got the receipts, it ain’t personal."