Remy Ma Shouts Out Eazy The Block Captain At Show Amid Papoose Cheating Drama

Did she just blow the whole thing up?

Remy Ma and Papoose haven't said much about the actual cheating allegations against each other, but they are surely taking sides in not so subtle ways. For example, the former recenetly seemed to shout out her alleged lover, battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, during a recent performance for "LOX & Friends" in New York City. Maybe the East Coast femcee did not mean this in this context at all, but try as she might, fans will still run with this narrative. As for Pap, Remy accused him of cheating on her with boxer Claressa Shields, who now wants to fight Remy for reasons that don't have much to do with the rapper himself.

"At this point the girl leaked my number," Claressa Shields said of Remy Ma, Eazy The Block Captain, and the Papoose drama. "So at this point, you can give me a dollar and I’ll put my hand over her. It don’t have nothing to do with whatever else. It’s just that part alone. That part there is where it’s like, I’m a businesswoman. Don’t leak my number. Why would you do that? I mean, drama sells. I’m not in that beef. My smoke with her is posting my number. So people like, ‘Oh, she wants to fight her over a dude, whatever,’ stop it. Stop it. That is so beneath me."

Remy Ma Seemingly Salutes Eazy The Block Captain Amid Papoose Scandal

We'll see how the hip-hop world reacts to this presumed Eazy The Block Captain shoutout. We know that some corners are taking this more seriously than others, as Fat Joe recently lamented his inability to solve the issues between his two good friends Remy Ma and Papoose. We can't imagine what other individuals now find themselves stuck in the middle of this debacle.