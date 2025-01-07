Eazy The Block Captain’s Ex Exposes Him For Reused Rap Battle "Gimmick" With Remy Ma

Hurricane Du recently put Eazy The Block Captain on blast.

Last month, things between Remy Ma and her husband Papoose took a turn for the worse when she hopped online to expose his alleged affair with Claressa Shields. In response, he brought up her own rumored fling with Eazy The Block Captain, which social media users have been speculating about for months.

Now, it looks like Remy is unafraid to share her feelings with the world. She even declared her love for Eazy during one of his recent rap battles against Shotgun Suge. “Don’t you love me?” Eazy yelled out to Remy at one point in the battle, prompting her to say "yes." Suge went on to clown the two of them for the alleged cheating scandal, calling Eazy a "Temu Papoose," mocking him for allegedly getting knocked out by Papoose, and much more.

Hurricane Du Calls Out Her Ex Eazy The Block Captain On X

Eazy The Block Captain's ex Hurricane Du weighed in on the moment on X this week, revealing that he did something similar with her in the past. In a clip, Eazy is battling another rapper when he asks her if she loves him, to which she replies yes. "Reusing gimmicks is something we gotta deal with," she wrote. In a follow-up tweet, Hurricane Du clarified that she was not sharing the clip out of bitterness.