Papoose and Eazy The Block Captain might have to settle things with a rap battle, but for now, their feud is full of drama. For those unaware, the latter has been the subject of cheating allegations with the former's ex partner, Remy Ma. But when Remy aired Pap out for seeing Claressa Shields, they drew lines in the sand and are now calling each other out on social media.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Eazy responded to Papoose and blasted him for speaking on their fight. Pap had claimed that he knocked Eazy out because he shook his hand and then had relations with his wife, which Eazy says wasn't the case. Rather, he claims that Pap came up to him as a fan, and that Eazy didn't want to see him in the first place.

"I'm happy for the n***a, move on!" Eazy The Block Captain said of Papoose. "I've been waiting like, 'Yo, get the f**k out the crib.'

Also, the battle rapper said that he never took anyone's girl necessarily, saying that the Bronx femcee wasn't someone to be "taken." Some fans have a lot of debate around this, but the only people who know the actual dynamics at play are the three people in these relationships.

Papoose New Girlfriend Boxer

Elsewhere, Papoose accused Eazy of blackmailing Remy Ma and taking advantage of the drama of the cheating allegations. As for how he's moved on from Remy, he's currently in a relationship with boxing star Claressa Shields. They are certainly making their romance very clear online.

But throughout all of this, these individuals continue to play the "he said, she said" game when it comes to infidelity. It seems like everyone has their side of the story, but no one wants to settle on a narrative.

We'll see how Papoose and Claressa Shields move on, and how Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain follow suit. One thing is definitely true: don't expect a reconciliation anytime soon. Maybe all these lyricists could show down in the booth – or for Shields, in the ring. But for now, they're just narrating their side of the drama.