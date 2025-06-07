Eazy The Block Captain Blasts Papoose For Speaking On Their Fight Amid Remy Ma Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Eazy The Block Captain Blasts Papoose Remy Ma Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Eazy The Block Captain attends The Ultimate Rap League App Event at Private Residence on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
What were once cheating allegations against Remy Ma turned into a full-on scandal with Papoose, Eazy The Block Captain, and Claressa Shields.

Papoose and Eazy The Block Captain might have to settle things with a rap battle, but for now, their feud is full of drama. For those unaware, the latter has been the subject of cheating allegations with the former's ex partner, Remy Ma. But when Remy aired Pap out for seeing Claressa Shields, they drew lines in the sand and are now calling each other out on social media.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Eazy responded to Papoose and blasted him for speaking on their fight. Pap had claimed that he knocked Eazy out because he shook his hand and then had relations with his wife, which Eazy says wasn't the case. Rather, he claims that Pap came up to him as a fan, and that Eazy didn't want to see him in the first place.

"I'm happy for the n***a, move on!" Eazy The Block Captain said of Papoose. "I've been waiting like, 'Yo, get the f**k out the crib.'

Also, the battle rapper said that he never took anyone's girl necessarily, saying that the Bronx femcee wasn't someone to be "taken." Some fans have a lot of debate around this, but the only people who know the actual dynamics at play are the three people in these relationships.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

Papoose New Girlfriend Boxer

Elsewhere, Papoose accused Eazy of blackmailing Remy Ma and taking advantage of the drama of the cheating allegations. As for how he's moved on from Remy, he's currently in a relationship with boxing star Claressa Shields. They are certainly making their romance very clear online.

But throughout all of this, these individuals continue to play the "he said, she said" game when it comes to infidelity. It seems like everyone has their side of the story, but no one wants to settle on a narrative.

We'll see how Papoose and Claressa Shields move on, and how Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain follow suit. One thing is definitely true: don't expect a reconciliation anytime soon. Maybe all these lyricists could show down in the booth – or for Shields, in the ring. But for now, they're just narrating their side of the drama.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
