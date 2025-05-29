Claressa Shields Refutes Fans' Claims That Papoose Caused Her Glow-Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 505 Views
Claressa Shields Fans Papoose Caused Glow Up Hip Hop News
Claressa Shields trains during an open media workout at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit on Jan. 7. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While most of Claressa Shields' smoke has been for Remy Ma, she's just as ready to clap back at other people talking about her and Papoose.

Claressa Shields has a big fight coming up on July 26, but plenty of distractions keep interrupting her prep. Of course, we're talking about all the drama involving her, Papoose, and Remy Ma, a situation that continues to spill over into Internet discourse.

While the star boxer holds most of her online smoke for the New York femcee these days, she's also clapping back at other trolls. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk and Livebitez on Instagram, she recently scolded people assuming the Brooklyn lyricist is behind her physical glow-up. Shields was not worried about people's perceptions of her before, and she certainly isn't giving anyone else credit but herself for them.

"Stop saying that Pap is dressing me, he's getting my hair done, he's getting my makeup, putting all this stuff in place for me, 'cause he is not," Claressa Shields remarked concerning Papoose. "It's a reason why he was attracted to me. And I've been a fly, bada** chick since 21. And now that I'm 30, I definitely be stepping on s**t."

Nicki Minaj Remy Ma Beef

"Like, I see what y'all are trying to do," Claressa Shields continued her response to Papoose assumptions. "But it's just not true. We do add value to each other's lives and make each other's life better. But he's not the reason for this glow-up. That's all I'm saying."

"When you love yourself, you gon' look good anyway," she concluded. "Love yourself. People have a hard time doing that. Like, really. Love yourself, you gon' look good. And also, when you're being a hater, you gon' look bad, too. Like, if y'all want to say I look happier, you can say that."

Elsewhere, the Flint native is seeking support when it comes to her and Papoose's issues with Remy Ma. Shields recently seemed to hit Nicki Minaj up in the DMs to invite her to her July 26 fight.

We will see if all this discussion and back-and-forth dies down in the near future. This caused a shockwave across hip-hop and pop culture for a little bit. Clearly, fans are still commenting on it, and everyone involved is reciprocating the smoke.

