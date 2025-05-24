Earlier this week, Remy Ma and Papoose's breakup drama took a turn for the worse when they began going after each other on social media. The femcee urged her ex to file for divorce once and for all, showcasing a pile of his belongings sitting by her door. She also claimed that people "would cry" if they knew the truth about him.

Pap ended up filing, claiming that he didn't do so sooner because of their daughter. He also alleged that he wrote 90% of her lyrics, and accused her of cheating on him with both men and women throughout their relationship.

Last night, Remy took to Instagram to share a series of photos and video of herself with her new boo, Eazy The Block Captain. According to her, her ex is just mad that she's happy in her new relationship. "This is what Pawnpoose was threatening to post (and more)," she wrote in part. "THIS WHY HE SO MAD

This why he wanna go to games and be seen cuz he THINKS it’s payback but I don’t care."

Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

"He’s had photos & videos for years. HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again. I’m not ashamed of ANYTHING I have done," Remy continued. "Not even all I have done FOR YOU

I did it cuz I’m the REALEST ever! You claim I was so bad & said all these horrible habits I have… Yet you 'stayed for my daughter' Nah you stayed hoping I would come back."

Pap's new boo, Claressa Shields, hopped on Twitter yesterday to weigh in on all of this. She accused Remy of lying, defended Papoose's character, and more. "I really enjoyed out private relationship for reasons like this. All these people judging a situation they know nothing about. Pap was separated way before I came along," she insisted. This prompted a fiery response from Remy, who told her to "refrain from speaking."