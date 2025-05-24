Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Romance After Papoose Accuses Him Of Blackmail

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Remy Ma performs during Day 2 of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Things between Remy Ma and Papoose have gotten incredibly ugly in recent days, and the accusations continue to fly.

Earlier this week, Remy Ma and Papoose's breakup drama took a turn for the worse when they began going after each other on social media. The femcee urged her ex to file for divorce once and for all, showcasing a pile of his belongings sitting by her door. She also claimed that people "would cry" if they knew the truth about him.

Pap ended up filing, claiming that he didn't do so sooner because of their daughter. He also alleged that he wrote 90% of her lyrics, and accused her of cheating on him with both men and women throughout their relationship.

Last night, Remy took to Instagram to share a series of photos and video of herself with her new boo, Eazy The Block Captain. According to her, her ex is just mad that she's happy in her new relationship. "This is what Pawnpoose was threatening to post (and more)," she wrote in part. "THIS WHY HE SO MAD
This why he wanna go to games and be seen cuz he THINKS it’s payback but I don’t care."

Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

"He’s had photos & videos for years. HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again. I’m not ashamed of ANYTHING I have done," Remy continued. "Not even all I have done FOR YOU
I did it cuz I’m the REALEST ever! You claim I was so bad & said all these horrible habits I have… Yet you 'stayed for my daughter' Nah you stayed hoping I would come back."

Pap's new boo, Claressa Shields, hopped on Twitter yesterday to weigh in on all of this. She accused Remy of lying, defended Papoose's character, and more. "I really enjoyed out private relationship for reasons like this. All these people judging a situation they know nothing about. Pap was separated way before I came along," she insisted. This prompted a fiery response from Remy, who told her to "refrain from speaking."

Regardless, Shields took to social media once again to issue a cryptic warning last night. "Omg, smh it's about to get ugly," she declared.

