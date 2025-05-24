Remy Ma and Papoose continue to put each other on blast, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like their feud is coming to an end any time soon. Recently, the femcee hopped online to make some serious accusations against her ex's family. According to her, Pap's adopted sister is allegedly a pedophile, which is why she keeps their daughter from his side of the family.

"You agreed with it when we were together," she alleged. "The same one whose sister is in The Shade Room's comments popping sh*t. Worry about your pedophile sister that y'all protecting over there on that side of the family ... Yes, I'm going there."

Remy didn't stop there, however. She also took to her Instagram Story to share screenshots of some text messages he allegedly exchanged with the mother of one of his children back in 2014. She appeared to send him explicit photos while Remy was in prison.

"Was cooking for him helping him with $ and of course f*kkin then started ghosting her when I got out and telling me she's a liar & just wants him back," she alleged, per Hollywood Unlocked. "Sound familiar."

Read More: Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Romance After Papoose Accuses Him Of Blackmail

Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

Papoose was quick to fire back, taking to his own Instagram Story today to issue a response. "Falsifying fake obviously edited texts & pictures, that are one sided," he alleged in part. "With what looks like no response, is an all time low. Where is the other person? Claiming they are from over a decade ago, is even more pathetic. I don't know where you got those fake edited texts & pictures from. You just proved that everything I said was true on your last post. By confirming you've been cheating for years."

At the time of writing, Remy has yet to address these claims.