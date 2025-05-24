Remy Ma Accuses Papoose’s Sister Of Being A Pedophile Amid Cheating Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 927 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Sister Pedophile Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Papoose and Remy Ma attend the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Remy Ma and Papoose are still putting each other on blast, trading various insults and serious accusations.

Remy Ma and Papoose continue to put each other on blast, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like their feud is coming to an end any time soon. Recently, the femcee hopped online to make some serious accusations against her ex's family. According to her, Pap's adopted sister is allegedly a pedophile, which is why she keeps their daughter from his side of the family.

"You agreed with it when we were together," she alleged. "The same one whose sister is in The Shade Room's comments popping sh*t. Worry about your pedophile sister that y'all protecting over there on that side of the family ... Yes, I'm going there."

Remy didn't stop there, however. She also took to her Instagram Story to share screenshots of some text messages he allegedly exchanged with the mother of one of his children back in 2014. She appeared to send him explicit photos while Remy was in prison.

"Was cooking for him helping him with $ and of course f*kkin then started ghosting her when I got out and telling me she's a liar & just wants him back," she alleged, per Hollywood Unlocked. "Sound familiar."

Read More: Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Romance After Papoose Accuses Him Of Blackmail

Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

Papoose was quick to fire back, taking to his own Instagram Story today to issue a response. "Falsifying fake obviously edited texts & pictures, that are one sided," he alleged in part. "With what looks like no response, is an all time low. Where is the other person? Claiming they are from over a decade ago, is even more pathetic. I don't know where you got those fake edited texts & pictures from. You just proved that everything I said was true on your last post. By confirming you've been cheating for years."

At the time of writing, Remy has yet to address these claims.

This latest back and forth comes shortly after Claressa Shields, Pap's new boo, took to Twitter to issue a cryptic warning. "Omg, smh it's about to get ugly," she announced last night.

Read More: Remy Ma & Claressa Shields Trade Blows Online Over Papoose Drama

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Papoose Gossip News Gossip Remy Ma Flaunts Eazy The Block Captain Romance After Papoose Accuses Him Of Blackmail 1414
Papoose Remy Ma Claressa Shields relationship Relationships Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud 5.1K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.8K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Entertainment Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Will Feature Coming Out Of Gay Character 3.4K