Claressa Shields Trolls Fans Who Blasted Her Claim About Papoose And Cheating

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 3, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boxer Claressa Shields and Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper play around during a time out against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain's drama led to many cheating allegations against her and Papoose, which Claressa Shields is dismissing.

Claressa Shields isn't scared of entering the ring with anyone who wants to press her about her relationship with Papoose. While that mostly relates to folks like Remy Ma at the center of their drama, that attitude also extends to social media critics who deserve much less attention.

As reported by The Shade Room, some recent comments about their relationship resulted in a lot of backlash towards the boxing star. For those unaware, Pap and Remy launched cheating allegations against one another accusing Shields for the former and Eazy The Block Captain for the latter.

"All men don’t cheat, my man don’t," Claressa Shields said of Papoose in a recent social media post. After the backlash swiftly followed, she quote-tweeted the remark and chose to double down while reveling in how angry this made some people.

"This post had social media in a headlock, I ain’t gone lie," the Flint, Michigan native tweeted. "People are so unhappy & projecting. Grow up and accept change. It’s ok. Nobody died!" We will see if anyone else involved here has a different take or if this slides through into the past.

Remy Ma And Claressa Shields Fight

Elsewhere, other sides of the story are increasing the massive drama with these individuals. For example, Eazy The Block Captain recently blasted Papoose for speaking on their conflict. Pap claimed he fought Eazy not because he allegedly slept with Remy Ma, but because he shook Pap's hand around this alleged time.

The battle rapper disputed this narrative, claiming that Papoose was the one to approach him as a fan in the first place. Things are much more complex than that when you take everything into account. But it doesn't look like they will get any easier to parse through.

Rather, we expect all these individuals to try to move on with their relationships. Claressa Shields and Papoose are going strong, and their antics and responses will only add to all this combative shade. Will everyone chill out and just let the past be the past? It seems unlikely right now, but then again, few people could've guessed this would be the outcome a few weeks ago.

