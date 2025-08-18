Kehlani has become an unfortunate victim of scamming and they're not too happy about it. Although, in a video caught by Live Bitez, they maintain their composure and handle the situation well. "Whoever is trying to scam me, whoever is fake texting all of my producers from a fake iCloud, I'm onto you buddy."

They continue while getting ready in the bathroom, "We're getting you goddamn up outta here," they say in a calm but stern matter. They then joke about how old they sound trying to use the up-to-date lingo. "I'm so old. I'm like 'spam' 'spoof...' and I don't know what that means. They're trying to get me. They're hitting up all of my producers."

A friend/ team member of theirs in the background says that there a whole bunch of people in their camp being impersonated. Finally, at the end of the clip, Kehlani hints that the person that's messing with them is trying to cancel them in the process.

However, the R&B singer/songwriter affirms that's not going to happen anytime soon. Overall, folks in the comments were having a hard time getting invested into the drama. That's mostly because they were too distracted by their looks and their personality.

Read More: The 7 Best Hip Hop x Air Jordan 4 Collabs

Kehlani & Chrisean Rock Beef

However, some folks are starting up rumors that Chrisean Rock is the one scheming. "It’s chrisean [laughing emoji]," one user writes. Others were even egging on Kehlani to "expose em." Of course, no one, including the hitmaker, knows who it is causing problems.

So, please take the internet speculation as just that and nothing more.

But the reason for people namedropping Chrisean Rock is because Kehlani unfollowed her on Instagram seemingly as a result of a controversial video surfacing. In the clip, which started to circulate in early July, Rock and one of her friends questioned a man who allegedly had a gun on him.

They were concerned about this potential gunman because he was standing outside of Zeus event Rock was attending. Amid their shouting match with the man, the reality TV star's friend delivered a nasty warning. "You don't want me to call ICE."

Kehlani was born here, but they are multicultural. Moreover, they are extremely vocal politically speaking and you could imagine why this got under their skin. This unfriending on social media sparked a fiery back and forth between them and Chrisean.