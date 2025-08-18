Kehlani Issues Stern Message To Scammer Messing With Their Producers

BY Zachary Horvath 250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Kehlani
March 30, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Kehlani performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kehlani fans have also weighed in on the issue at hand and they believe someone who the singer's had problems with recently is behind this.

Kehlani has become an unfortunate victim of scamming and they're not too happy about it. Although, in a video caught by Live Bitez, they maintain their composure and handle the situation well. "Whoever is trying to scam me, whoever is fake texting all of my producers from a fake iCloud, I'm onto you buddy."

They continue while getting ready in the bathroom, "We're getting you goddamn up outta here," they say in a calm but stern matter. They then joke about how old they sound trying to use the up-to-date lingo. "I'm so old. I'm like 'spam' 'spoof...' and I don't know what that means. They're trying to get me. They're hitting up all of my producers."

A friend/ team member of theirs in the background says that there a whole bunch of people in their camp being impersonated. Finally, at the end of the clip, Kehlani hints that the person that's messing with them is trying to cancel them in the process.

However, the R&B singer/songwriter affirms that's not going to happen anytime soon. Overall, folks in the comments were having a hard time getting invested into the drama. That's mostly because they were too distracted by their looks and their personality.

Read More: The 7 Best Hip Hop x Air Jordan 4 Collabs

Kehlani & Chrisean Rock Beef

However, some folks are starting up rumors that Chrisean Rock is the one scheming. "It’s chrisean [laughing emoji]," one user writes. Others were even egging on Kehlani to "expose em." Of course, no one, including the hitmaker, knows who it is causing problems.

So, please take the internet speculation as just that and nothing more.

But the reason for people namedropping Chrisean Rock is because Kehlani unfollowed her on Instagram seemingly as a result of a controversial video surfacing. In the clip, which started to circulate in early July, Rock and one of her friends questioned a man who allegedly had a gun on him.

They were concerned about this potential gunman because he was standing outside of Zeus event Rock was attending. Amid their shouting match with the man, the reality TV star's friend delivered a nasty warning. "You don't want me to call ICE."

Kehlani was born here, but they are multicultural. Moreover, they are extremely vocal politically speaking and you could imagine why this got under their skin. This unfriending on social media sparked a fiery back and forth between them and Chrisean.

This line of reasoning is not confirmed either, though.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Rap Sheet: Lawsuits & Arrests

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kehlani Unfollows Chrisean Rock Gossip News Politics Kehlani Appears To Unfollow Chrisean Rock Amid Deportation Threat Controversy 4.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Blueface Chrisean Rock Gossip News Gossip Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Over Shady Blueface Comments Amid Chrisean Rock Feud 2.4K
Kehlani Fires Back Chrisean Rock Blueface Beef News Beef Kehlani Fires Back After Chrisean Rock Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Blueface 6.0K
Comments 0