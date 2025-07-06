Chrisean Rock Claims Diddy Was "Always Innocent" During Ray J Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 488 Views
Chrisean Rock Diddy Always Innocent Ray J Stream Hip Hop News
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Chrisean Rock recently pulled up to stream with Ray J, who has been one of Diddy's most staunch defenders as of late.

The Diddy verdict led to a lot of hot legal debate, whether folks supported him or condemned him after two months of trial. Ray J is in the former group, and during Chrisean Rock's recent appearance on his stream, she revealed herself to be sympathetic to the Bad Boy mogul as well.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Chrisean talks about how she thinks Sean Combs was always innocent of the federal charges against him. Specifically, she claimed that Cassie Ventura – who received a beating from Combs in a 2016 video – should have contacted law enforcement on the spot of his alleged abuse across multiple instances.

"I feel like he was always innocent," Chrisean Rock remarked after Ray J claimed Diddy's coming home. "Because... I ain't never spoke up on it, but – or did I? I don't know I spoke on it on Pastor Jamal's interview. But he clipped it out. He asked the question. I was saying we just got to pray for him. Because, s**t, he doing what everybody else would. I don't know, I really feel like he a man with money, so we make whatever he do with his free time a problem.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

"The only thing they getting him for is the domestic part," she continued. "They say they can't even use that. Every time that somebody take up for him, they always talking about, 'But she got dragged down the hallway.' First, they was trying to be stuck on the freaky stuff. Now they trying to be stuck on – I don't know. It's like a weird situation you don't want to speak up on, because everybody just get to playing. I feel like she wasn't calling 911. There was no 911 calls."

Diddy's sentencing will take place later this year, whether on the tentative October 3 date or sooner. As Ray J and many others defend him, more and more people continue to speak out for his alleged behavior and the crimes that did result in convictions, plus everything else they learned during the trial. But the public has many different interpretations.

