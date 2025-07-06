The Diddy verdict led to a lot of hot legal debate, whether folks supported him or condemned him after two months of trial. Ray J is in the former group, and during Chrisean Rock's recent appearance on his stream, she revealed herself to be sympathetic to the Bad Boy mogul as well.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Chrisean talks about how she thinks Sean Combs was always innocent of the federal charges against him. Specifically, she claimed that Cassie Ventura – who received a beating from Combs in a 2016 video – should have contacted law enforcement on the spot of his alleged abuse across multiple instances.

"I feel like he was always innocent," Chrisean Rock remarked after Ray J claimed Diddy's coming home. "Because... I ain't never spoke up on it, but – or did I? I don't know I spoke on it on Pastor Jamal's interview. But he clipped it out. He asked the question. I was saying we just got to pray for him. Because, s**t, he doing what everybody else would. I don't know, I really feel like he a man with money, so we make whatever he do with his free time a problem.

"The only thing they getting him for is the domestic part," she continued. "They say they can't even use that. Every time that somebody take up for him, they always talking about, 'But she got dragged down the hallway.' First, they was trying to be stuck on the freaky stuff. Now they trying to be stuck on – I don't know. It's like a weird situation you don't want to speak up on, because everybody just get to playing. I feel like she wasn't calling 911. There was no 911 calls."