Diddy's Mother Refused To Celebrate Prematurely Following Son's Mixed Verdict

Diddy's mother Janice reportedly did not rush to celebrate the mixed verdict in the way that other members of her family did.

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, had a much more subdued reaction than the rest of the Combs family after a jury cleared her son of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking trial. Those charges could have sent him to prison for life.

According to the Daily Mail, which spoke with Janice following the verdict, she wasn’t in a celebratory mood. He avoided the worst charges, but Diddy still faces two lesser prostitution-related convictions. Those could carry up to 20 years behind bars.

While Diddy and his children were reportedly overjoyed by the outcome, Janice remained calm. When asked how she felt about the verdict, she told reporters: "It hasn’t been easy and it’s not over yet. We’re not making any plans because it’s too soon."

The Daily Mail report notes she only showed a hint of relief while embracing her sister.

Diddy Family Verdict Reaction

Some fans and experts anticipated that Diddy would be released on bail after being acquitted of the sex trafficking and RICO charges. In the courtroom, onlookers reportedly saw the music mogul saying “I’m coming home,” with his son Christian echoing the same hope outside the courthouse.

Ultimately, Janice took the right tact when it comes to reacting to the mixed verdict. Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy bail, ordering him to remain in custody until his sentencing in October. His legal team has already signaled plans to appeal the decision, and the judge suggested that he may consider moving up the sentencing date.

Both sides of the case will meet remotely on July 8 at 2PM EST to discuss the possibility of expediting the sentencing process. If nothing comes of that hearing, Diddy will remain in jail for nearly three more months.

