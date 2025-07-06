Diddy's Mother Refused To Celebrate Prematurely Following Son's Mixed Verdict

Diddy's mother Janice reportedly did not rush to celebrate the mixed verdict in the way that other members of her family did.

Ultimately, Janice took the right tact when it comes to reacting to the mixed verdict. Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy bail, ordering him to remain in custody until his sentencing in October. His legal team has already signaled plans to appeal the decision, and the judge suggested that he may consider moving up the sentencing date.

Some fans and experts anticipated that Diddy would be released on bail after being acquitted of the sex trafficking and RICO charges. In the courtroom, onlookers reportedly saw the music mogul saying “I’m coming home,” with his son Christian echoing the same hope outside the courthouse.

While Diddy and his children were reportedly overjoyed by the outcome, Janice remained calm. When asked how she felt about the verdict, she told reporters: "It hasn’t been easy and it’s not over yet. We’re not making any plans because it’s too soon."

Diddy 's mother, Janice Combs, had a much more subdued reaction than the rest of the Combs family after a jury cleared her son of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking trial. Those charges could have sent him to prison for life.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.