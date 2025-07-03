Ray J Admits Some Concerned Fans Reached Out To His Family To Control His Rants

Ray J also spoke on the Diddy trial's verdict during this recent livestream, claiming that the jury should've fully acquitted him.

Ray J knows exactly what he's doing with his social media presence, even if the circumstances behind his rants and viral moments might not be steady in fans' eyes. A lot of folks have expressed concern for his mental health and well-being over the past several months, and some of them have apparently reached out to his family.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Ray revealed people are reaching out to his mother and his sister Brandy with concern for him. During this livestream rant on social media, he also discussed the verdict of the Diddy trial.

"'Why is Ray J going off the deep end? What's wrong with this n***a? Yo, I'm praying for you,'" the singer quoted his fans. "They're calling my momma, they're calling Brandy. Ray's good! Yeah, I'm going off the deep end... Do I need help? Hell yeah. Absolutely. [...] It's my birthday. Happy birthday, Ray. And Diddy's free [for the record, he's not]. So what I'm saying today, it's a celebration. I want to say that this is a disclaimer. I am a jokester. I'm a comedian. People are going to say, 'Ray J, you're tripping. You need help. I'm praying for you. Go call you mom and your sister. Brandy, come get your brother.' FaceTiming my momma and s**t talking about they worried about me."

Ray J & Diddy

Overall, Ray J characterized his struggles as someone trying to just "do them" with a lot of external pressures and oversight. The rant itself was not very clear, but it seems like he's just trying to not pay attention to the discourse around him. However, with so much concern and doubt on the table, this will be difficult to overcome.

Elsewhere, Ray J's Diddy take is fully in support of the Bad Boy mogul. He believes the court should've acquitted Sean Combs of all charges. For those unaware, the trial's jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. They convicted Combs on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

We will see what other hot takes Ray presents to the world. Whether or not folks continue to express concern, he's on a self-assured path.

