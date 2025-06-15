Orlando Brown Alleges Ray J Made Him Smoke Weed As A Teen

Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Orlando Brown and Ray J are both known for their wild celebrity takes, although they hadn't crossed over much before this.

Ray J has said a lot of wild claims and allegations concerning the scandal around Diddy, something that Orlando Brown has also caused plenty of controversy over. It seems like in a recent social media message, Brown was questioning Ray's connection to all this.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the former Disney Channel actor accused the singer of having him smoke weed at his house when he was just 13. From there, he seemed to accuse Ray of coming off unhinged for the sake of not being able to be relevant in the Sean Combs trial.

"What Ray J doesn't understand is he was wrong for letting me come over at his house when I was 13 and smoke weed against my mother's permission!" Orlando Brown alleged. "Come on, Ray J. You are the dope man! [...] And then you had the audacity to sit there on your, whatever that is, talking about some, 'I'm the king.' Oh, are you the king? Let me know. Just go ahead and further incriminate yourself.

"Why would you say you gon' go to the courthouse butt-naked, Ray J?" his allegations continued. "Ray J, you're saying stuff like that so you could be inadmissible in court, you understand? But, you know, you got to be very, very careful with how you play, Ray J. [...] You want to be deemed uncredible as a witness. 'I was the kingpin.' Somebody advised you right. They told you to do the Orlando Brown."

Orlando Brown & Ray J

Orlando Brown's other wild allegations recently caught some pushback. Earlier this year, Bow Wow responded to his claims that they had a sexual relationship. "That dude is hilarious," he admitted. "If they believe that, something wrong with them. They crazy as hell. [...] That dude is smart, he knows what he’s doing, he ain’t no fool."

Meanwhile, Ray J's Diddy comments are as wild as they've ever been. We will see whether or not he eventually pumps the brakes on them, but plenty of other people are being just as scandalous. When it comes to Brown's callout, though, we will see if Ray decides to retort.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
