Orlando Brown Alleges Ray J Made Him Smoke Weed As A Teen

Ray J has said a lot of wild claims and allegations concerning the scandal around Diddy, something that Orlando Brown has also caused plenty of controversy over. It seems like in a recent social media message, Brown was questioning Ray's connection to all this.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the former Disney Channel actor accused the singer of having him smoke weed at his house when he was just 13. From there, he seemed to accuse Ray of coming off unhinged for the sake of not being able to be relevant in the Sean Combs trial.

"What Ray J doesn't understand is he was wrong for letting me come over at his house when I was 13 and smoke weed against my mother's permission!" Orlando Brown alleged. "Come on, Ray J. You are the dope man! [...] And then you had the audacity to sit there on your, whatever that is, talking about some, 'I'm the king.' Oh, are you the king? Let me know. Just go ahead and further incriminate yourself.

"Why would you say you gon' go to the courthouse butt-naked, Ray J?" his allegations continued. "Ray J, you're saying stuff like that so you could be inadmissible in court, you understand? But, you know, you got to be very, very careful with how you play, Ray J. [...] You want to be deemed uncredible as a witness. 'I was the kingpin.' Somebody advised you right. They told you to do the Orlando Brown."

Orlando Brown & Ray J

Orlando Brown's other wild allegations recently caught some pushback. Earlier this year, Bow Wow responded to his claims that they had a sexual relationship. "That dude is hilarious," he admitted. "If they believe that, something wrong with them. They crazy as hell. [...] That dude is smart, he knows what he’s doing, he ain’t no fool."