Ray J Claims He Smoked Weed With Biggie When He Was 14

Biggie Smalls continues to boast one of the most legendary hip-hop legacies of all time, which apparently crosses over with other random careers like Ray J. While you might not expect these artists to relate in any way, Ray recently claimed during a social media livestream that they were able to kick it and smoke weed once when he was just 14 years old.

In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the singer recalled how the two of them and Lil' Cease had a good time together, and how they showed him a lot of hospitality. It's unclear what the exact timeframe of this alleged event is. However, given Ray's allegations, it seems like he set this presumed moment within 1995 or 1996, which was months before The Notorious B.I.G. tragically lost his life.

There are still many unconfirmed rumors about who was responsible for that murder, whether it's Suge Knight or Diddy. Speaking of which, Ray J's defenses of Diddy have been in the headlines a lot in recent months.

It's just another example of the surprising but nonetheless deep ways in which Ray pops up in hip-hop lore. They may shock some unknowing fans here and there, but years of reports and rumors created a trail of sorts.

Biggie Tupac Beef

In fact, there were even rumors that Ray J inadvertently influenced Biggie Smalls' legendary beef with none other than Tupac Shakur. This is because of a story Ray once told about how he allegedly walked into Big's partner Faith Evans sitting on 'Pac's lap. While nothing ever came out to support this theory more directly, it's still a very curious conspiracy.

Funnily enough, this is not Ray J's only weed-related story that popped up in the headlines as of late. What's more is that it's an alleged reversal of this alleged Biggie story.