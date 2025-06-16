Orlando Brown Goes On Bizarre Rant About Raven-Symoné's Marriage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 259 Views
Orlando Brown Rant Raven Symone Marriage Pop Culture News
Jan 5, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Raven-Symone arrives at the 2011 People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Raven-Symoné has spoken in the past about why she leaves Orlando Brown's antics alone online, saying he's smarter than some people think.

Orlando Brown and Raven-Symoné used to have a great time on That's So Raven, but things have gotten much more complicated now. They have very different lives, and the former just went on a rant about the latter's marriage to her wife Miranda Maday.

As caught by VladTV and Livebitez via YouTube, the actor pleaded with Raven to leave her partner and said she needs to "get back to work." "You ain’t got no business with that white chick," he exclaimed. "Get rid of that chick, man! What are you doing, Ray? [...] She got Raven tits all up! […] You are not a man!"

From there, Brown went on to make some possibly homophobic comments and clown Raven's podcasting endeavors. It was quite the unhinged message, and we're sure that many fans will express their concern, confusion, and possible amusement online.

This joins other recent rants from Orlando Brown, one of which seems to be from this very same social media live session. He alleged that Ray J allowed him to come over to his house and smoke marijuana when he was just 13 years old.

Raven-Symoné Interview

On the other hand, Raven-Symoné has addressed Orlando Brown's antics before. She explained during an interview with Jason Lee that she tries to stay away from his online presence, but also said he's much smarter than many people assume.

"I have to be careful about what I say about Orlando because… Orlando is very smart," she remarked. "His tongue quips are faster than mine, and I know that. He could come off the dome like [snaps fingers] that."

"He’s been doing that since I’ve known him, and I’ve known for a very long time," Raven said of Orlando Brown's wild moments. "My quips come three weeks later. I know his family. I know him, I know him before drugs, after drugs. During God, not during God, and he was a comedic genius and he’s still making people laugh."

We will see if these two ever link up again in the public eye. For now, it seems like they are quite distant, but who knows if that could change?

