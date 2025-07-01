Ray J has built a reputation online for being a bit of an interesting character online. He's been checked by artists adjacent to his field such as Sexyy Red, for example. However, just because we see certain things on the surface, doesn't mean that we know the full story.

Late last night (June 30), the singer, songwriter, and TV star posted a concerning video to his Instagram, as caught by the Jasmine Brand. In it, he's walking around with a bottle of alcohol in what looks to be a hotel room. He starts by saying that he's invited life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant over after people have encouraged him to seek mental help.

"A lot of people are telling me just talk to somebody and let them know what you're going through. So, Dr. Bryant is here and I know y'all have seen her work and how real she keeps it."

Ray J then greets Dr. Bryant with a hug and continues to talk to the camera. "Dr. Bryant about to help me right now and you know -everybody need help."

Dr. Bryant then interrupts his recording and tells him to put the phone and alcohol down so they can discuss what's going on and in private.

Ray J Health Scare

However, Ray J continues to record so he can make sure his followers know that he's going to keep them updated. He then begins to go into a whole other thought saying, "I'm just tryna show y'all that..." The singer isn't able to finish, partially because Dr. Brown tells him to cut the video again.

That's when the video ends, and yeah... it's not an easy watch. Overall, we are wishing Ray J nothing but the best as he tackles whatever is going on.