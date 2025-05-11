Ray J Gets Baptized By His Father And Blasts Haters For Not Believing In Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 509 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Baptized Father Haters Not Believing Music News
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ray J has been going through many relationship struggles recently, but he is committed to spiritual healing and brighter days ahead.

Ray J often draws headlines these days for some of his lewd or scandalous Internet antics, but he doesn't want to let this define him. He has had a lot of fun over the years, but now, he thinks it's time for him to re-center and let God in his life.

In an Instagram video caught by The Jasmine Brand, the singer's father baptized him with a prayer before Ray fell into a pool. He described this as a "spiritual cleansing after turning up for so long."

However, not all the Mississippi native's followers are confident in this journey. One viral social media clip had the following caption in a post covering this update: "Can Ray J be saved?"

"I just saw this on a few blogs!!" Ray J expressed online against his haters. "I read the caption that says CAN RAY J BE SAVED? – CAN I BE SAVED? REALLY? SMH – THAT QUESTION GOES AGAINST THE WHOLE MEANING OF LOVE AND FORGIVENESS! AND TRYING TO HELP SOMEONE! AT LEAST THAT’S WHAT I THOUGHT IT WAS! Why can’t I be saved?? WOW! That’s krazy! See… that’s why I take things to uncalled for levelz bc… if nobody gives a… Then why should I?? ON THA DEAD HOMIEZ… It’s not ok."

Read More: Kanye West Makes Absurd Claim About A "Part 2" With Kim Kardashian & Ray J

Brandy And Ray J Parents

Sadly, the 44-year-old is also going through some family struggles right now. This isn't with his sister Brandy, though, or with their parents. Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates moved from McComb, Mississippi to Los Angeles, where their children became massive stars.

Instead, this relates to Ray J and his divorce from Princess Love. This is her fourth filing against him, and he has some complex feelings on the matter.

"I'm heart broke," Ray shared. "My wife broke my heart. Now, I'm not going to ever see her again. Never in her whole life. But, I still love her. She's my baby mama. And, I love her, but I don't ever want to be her friend. Never again." We will see how they transition from a rocky relationship to hopefully an amicable bond. It's never an easy journey, but never impossible either.

Read More: Princess Love Swears Off Alcohol After Fans Spot Her Kissing Ray J

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Juicy Fest 2025 Relationships Ray J Admits Princess Love Broke His Heart During Erratic Rant 1133
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Relationships Ray J Confirms He & Princess Love Are Still Getting Divorced 1292
2022 BET Awards - Arrivals Relationships Ray J Wants To Call Off Divorce With Princess Love Again 544
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CHARITY-CHILDREN Relationships Ray J & Princess Love Spotted Packing On PDA At The "Millennium Tour" 1.9K