Ray J often draws headlines these days for some of his lewd or scandalous Internet antics, but he doesn't want to let this define him. He has had a lot of fun over the years, but now, he thinks it's time for him to re-center and let God in his life.

In an Instagram video caught by The Jasmine Brand, the singer's father baptized him with a prayer before Ray fell into a pool. He described this as a "spiritual cleansing after turning up for so long."

However, not all the Mississippi native's followers are confident in this journey. One viral social media clip had the following caption in a post covering this update: "Can Ray J be saved?"

"I just saw this on a few blogs!!" Ray J expressed online against his haters. "I read the caption that says CAN RAY J BE SAVED? – CAN I BE SAVED? REALLY? SMH – THAT QUESTION GOES AGAINST THE WHOLE MEANING OF LOVE AND FORGIVENESS! AND TRYING TO HELP SOMEONE! AT LEAST THAT’S WHAT I THOUGHT IT WAS! Why can’t I be saved?? WOW! That’s krazy! See… that’s why I take things to uncalled for levelz bc… if nobody gives a… Then why should I?? ON THA DEAD HOMIEZ… It’s not ok."

Sadly, the 44-year-old is also going through some family struggles right now. This isn't with his sister Brandy, though, or with their parents. Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates moved from McComb, Mississippi to Los Angeles, where their children became massive stars.

Instead, this relates to Ray J and his divorce from Princess Love. This is her fourth filing against him, and he has some complex feelings on the matter.

"I'm heart broke," Ray shared. "My wife broke my heart. Now, I'm not going to ever see her again. Never in her whole life. But, I still love her. She's my baby mama. And, I love her, but I don't ever want to be her friend. Never again." We will see how they transition from a rocky relationship to hopefully an amicable bond. It's never an easy journey, but never impossible either.