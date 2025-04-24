Ray J Shares Way Too Much Information As He Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s $50M Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher
Ray J Reacts Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Shannon Sharpe is being sued by an anonymous woman accusing him of rape and sexual assault, which he denies.

Shannon Sharpe is currently at the center of a bombshell lawsuit, and Ray J has used it as an opportunity to share intimate details of his own sexual experiences. Recently, the reality star hopped online to recall being tied up and whipped by his estranged wife, Princess Love. According to him, it wasn't his thing.

"I remember when I did Love & Hip Hop and Princess had me in the bondage room," he began, as captured by Akademiks. "I had the ball in my mouth, pause, they had me tied up and she was whipping me and beating me and sh*t [...] I'm like 'Look, I don't do all that.'"

Ray J continued, suggesting that Sharpe and his anonymous accuser were allegedly dabbling in similar activities. His claims come shortly after sources alleged that the Club Shay Shay host and Jane Doe's relationship was purely sexual, and that they had BDSM sex "about 100 times," per TMZ Sports.

Read More: Ray J Admits Princess Love Broke His Heart During Erratic Rant

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

His accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, begs to differ. "Someone should tell Mr. Sharpe that when you are digging yourself a hole, it would be smart to stop digging," he said in response to these allegations. "The filed complaint and audio speaks for itself."

Buzbee is referring to audio of Sharpe allegedly threatening to choke his accuser in public over the phone. It was released earlier this week along with several of their alleged texts.

The woman accuses Sharpe of rape and assault, which he vehemently denies. "Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct -- especially the gross lie of 'rape' -- and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," his attorney Lanny J. Davis said amid news of the suit. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on facts and the law."

Read More: Princess Love Swears Off Alcohol After Fans Spot Her Kissing Ray J

