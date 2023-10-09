French Montana Reveals J. Cole Nearly Executive Produced His Debut Album

French Montana says J. Cole was originally going to executive produce his debut album, Excuse My French. In a post on Instagram, Friday, he shared a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation he had with the rapper. While noting that Cole nearly handled the 2013 album, he told fans to "stay tuned."

"Jus chop it up w the bro @realcoleworld still 10 years later, bro never changed always solid," French began. "#snappleFact bro was suppose to Excutive produce my first album “Excuse my french “ stay tuned‼️"

French Montana At The "For Khadija" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: French Montana performs during the "For Khadija" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Despite the tease for fans to stay tuned, many of them noted how long it's been since Cole and French have talked. One commented: "10 years.. bro shoulda got up with you a lot sooner." Another joked: "If y’all ain’t talked it ten years y’all not homies I’m just saying." Check out French Montana's full post below.

French Montana Speaks With J. Cole

It's not the first time that French has mentioned Cole being interested in executive producing Excuse My French. “He [J. Cole] almost executive produced my first album [Excuse My French] after I played him the music. I think Cole is one of the dopest artists that came out," he told Montreality back in 2017, "I just remember when we were in the Club Paradise Tour with Drake and I was working on my first album, and we had “Pop That” and everything. I was playing him my album and he just called me one day like, “Yo French, I would love to help you with the album. Let me executive produce it.” Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from French Montana on HotNewHipHop.

