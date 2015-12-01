executive produce
- MusicYG Is Executive Producing A Drama Series Called "Don't Come To L.A."YG is taking his talents to television.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFrench Montana Reveals J. Cole Nearly Executive Produced His Debut AlbumFrench Montana reflected on his relationship with J. Cole in a post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- TVMegan Thee Stallion’s Netflix Deal Will See The Rapper Create & Executive Produce New ShowsThee Hottie continues to see her career climb to new heights.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMigos Executive Produce New YouTube Series On The History Of DiamondsThe four-episode YouTube Original series includes appearances from Migos, Slick Rick, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper & Kanye West To Start Working On New Album This MonthChance says Kanye is coming to Chicago this month to work on their project.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent & Dr. Dre Will Executively Produce Young Buck's Upcoming AlbumYoung Buck is going back to basics.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch The Second Trailer To Kanye West & Dame Dash's "Honor Up"Watch the latest teaser for the crime/drama film. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBirdman Says He Wants To Executive Produce 50 Cent’s Next AlbumBirdman says he's wanting to executive produce "Get Rich Or Die Trying 2."By Kevin Goddard
- Editor's PickTravis Scott To Executive Produce "Cruel Winter," Speaks On Kendrick Lamar CollaborationTravis Scott discusses his new album "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight," and reveals he's executive producing the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music album "Cruel Winter."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSnoop Dogg Set To Appear In & Executive Produce MTV Weed ShowSnoop Dogg will be handling the show's theme song as well.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMike Dean Is Reportedly Executive Producing Desiigner’s Debut AlbumMike Dean says he's going to be executive producing Desiigner's upcoming debut album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNas To Executive Produce Erykah Badu’s Indie Film "The Land""The Land" premiers at the Sundance Film Festival next month.By Danny Schwartz
- News50 Cent To Executive Produce & Star In FOX Sitcom "My Friend 50"A 50 Cent-produced show is coming to basic cable. By Danny Schwartz