excuse my french
- MusicFrench Montana Reveals J. Cole Nearly Executive Produced His Debut AlbumFrench Montana reflected on his relationship with J. Cole in a post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesFrench Montana To Release "Mac & Cheese 4" As His Sophomore AlbumFrench Montana reveals the details of his next studio album, "Mac & Cheese 4," which was originally envisioned as a mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosFrench Montana "Paranoid" TrailerWatch French Montana "Paranoid" TrailerBy Trevor Smith
- NewsMeet Julius Caesar, French Montana's New Pet MonkeyWatch Meet Julius Caesar, French Montana's New Pet Monkey.By hnhh
- NewsFrench Montana "I Told Em" VideoBehold French Montana "I Told Em" Video, a new offering from French Montana, which was released on Wednesday, June 19th, 2013. French Montana's rap artistry continues to improve with every release, something which is most definitely evidenced on French Montana "I Told Em" Video. His ever - expanding catalogue is definitely better for it, and we're looking forward to the next piece of the puzzle - aren't you?By hnhh
- NewsFrench Montana Unconcerned About "Excuse My French" Album SalesFrench Montana says he's not worried about album sales for "Excuse My French"By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: French Montana's "Excuse My French"After several delays, French Montana finally releases his long-awaited, highly anticipated debut album "Excuse My French" to much fanfare.By Iva Anthony
- NewsFrench Montana Discusses His Amount Of Features & Signing Lil DurkFrench Montana talks on his amount of features and says he's not worried about it, as well he talks about signing Lil Durk to Coke Boys.By Rose Lilah
- Songs'40Here's one of the tracks you'll get on the deluxe version of French Montana's debut album "Excuse My French," dropping on May 21st.By Rose Lilah
- NewsListen To Album Snippets From French Montana's "Excuse My French"French Montana's debut album is imminent.By hnhh
- NewsFrench Montana Talks Sales Expectations For "Excuse My French," Miley Cyrus Collabo & Rick RossFrench Montana speaks about his upcoming album, "Excuse My French," and how many copies of it he plans to buy personally, as well he talks about linking up with Miley Cyrus, and gives his thoughts on Rick Ross' recent controversy.By Rose Lilah
- NewsOfficial Tracklist With All Features Revealed For French Montana's "Excuse My French"Check out the official tracklist for French Montana's upcoming album, "Excuse My French."By Rose Lilah
- NewsOfficial Cover Art For French Montana's "Excuse My French" [Update: Tracklist Revealed]French Montana gives fans a look at the official artwork for his "Excuse My French" LP. By Rose Lilah
- NewsFrench Montana Talks Not Being On "Hottest MCs" List, Compares His Amount Of Features With Meek MillFrench Montana speaks on being left out of the "Hottest MCs" list made up by MTV, and how much he expects "Excuse My French" to sell.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFrench Montana Talks Making Hits, Working With Diddy & Rick Ross On "Excuse My French"French Montana chops it up about his love for making hit records, working with Diddy & Rozay on his debut album "Excuse My French" and more.By Rose Lilah