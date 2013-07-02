Iva Anthony
<b>Contributor</b>
- ReviewsReview: G-Unit's "The Beauty of Independence"Out of nowhere, G-Unit feeds the streets with "The Beauty of Independence" EP to hold the fans over until the main course.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Dizzy Wright's "State Of Mind" EPTo keep his fans satisfied while he works on his sophomore album, which will be released later this year, Dizzy drops the seven-track "State of Mind" EP.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Smoke DZA's "Dream.ZONE.Achieve"Finally dropping the long-awaited "Dream.ZONE.Achieve", Smoke DZA proves that he can do anything he sets his mind to.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: YG's "My Krazy Life"After a series of setbacks and title changes, YG finally releases his anticipated debut album "My Krazy Life."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Rick Ross' "Mastermind" AlbumAfter a few setbacks, Rick Ross finally delivers "Mastermind," his sixth solo album that truly shows he is a master at what he does.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: CyHi The Prynce's "Black Hystori Project"CyHi the Prynce takes us all to school by giving us a lesson in Black history and his life with his brand new "Black History Project" mixtape.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Kid Ink's "My Own Lane"With his major label debut album, Kid Ink sets out to prove that he truly rides alone with "My Own Lane."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Fabolous' "Soul Tape 3" MixtapeFabolous brings New York rap back to the forefront with his "Soul Tape 3" mixtape.By Iva Anthony
- Original ContentDisappointing Projects Of 2013HotNewHipHop counts down some of the most disappointing projects from 2013.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies' "Fresh Veggies"After joining forces for the first time two years ago on a single track, Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies are back for their collaborative project "Fresh Veggies."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Tyga's "Well Done 4" MixtapeDespite having recently dropped his third album, Tyga continues to put out new music with the release of "Well Done 4". By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Rich Homie Quan's "I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In"After dominating the airwaves over the summer with "Type of Way," Rich Homie Quan sets out to prove that he's more than a one-hit wonder with "I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Hopsin's "Knock Madness"Hopsin delivers an undoubtedly solid project with "Knock Madness". By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Action Bronson & Party Supplies' "Blue Chips 2"Just a few months after dropping his major label debut with the "Saaab Stories" EP, Action Bronson reunites with producer Party Supplies to entertain fans with the sequel to their lauded "Blue Chips" mixtape.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Pusha T's "My Name Is My Name"After a series of delays and push backs, Pusha T finally releases his long-awaited album "My Name Is My Name" to mark the start of his reign as a solo kingpin rapper.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Meek Mill's "Dreamchasers 3"Continuing on his quest to prove he's more than just a "club song" rapper, MMG's Meek Mill drops the third installment from his popular "Dreamchasers" mixtape series.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Drake's "Nothing Was The Same"After four years in the game, Drake sets out to prove that all of the predictions about him being the best are true.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Juicy J's "Stay Trippy"After a resurgence in his career and a brand new label to call home, former Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J proves he is invincible with "Stay Trippy."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Big Sean's "Hall of Fame"Following up with the success of his debut album, Big Sean sets out to prove he deserves a spot next to some of the greatest with his sophomore album "Hall of Fame."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: A$AP Ferg's "Trap Lord"Ready for his turn in the limelight, A$AP Ferg drops his debut album "Trap Lord" and proves he is different from the rest of the mob.By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Tech N9ne's "Something Else"After more than 20 years in the rap game, Tech N9ne proves that there's no slowing him down with his thirteenth album "Something Else."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Jay-Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail"In a ground-breaking partnership with Samsung, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z rewrites the rules of the game with the release of his highly anticipated solo album "Magna Carta Holy Grail."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Joey Bada$$'s "Summer Knights"To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his debut "1999" mixtape, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ proves he's hip hop royalty with the release of "Summer Knights."By Iva Anthony
- ReviewsReview: Freddie Gibbs' "ESGN"After a decade in the industry and a slew of mixtapes, Freddie Gibbs is finally ready to show and prove with he release of his highly anticipated "ESGN" albumBy Iva Anthony