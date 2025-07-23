Drake Honors Ozzy Osbourne At Black Sabbath Bridge Following His Passing

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA) Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Ozzy Osbourne performs during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images
Ozzy Osbourne's passing has touched a lot of people, including hip-hop titan Drake, who took a break from his busy schedule to honor him.

Ozzy Osbourne was a cultural and musical icon who's going to be dearly missed. The lead singer of Black Sabbath tragically passed away on the morning of July 22. His family confirmed the gut-wrenching news to The Guardian with a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The face if the iconic heavy metal band was 76 and his cause of death remains under wraps. He had been dealing with severe health complications, though, including a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

Since the news broke, fans far and wide have expressed their sadness for his loss, including musicians. Drake was one of those people, as caught by Bars. The Canadian rapper and singer posted and then deleted a post from his Instagram of him paying his respects to Ozzy.

"Drank with the NY Times last night for Ozzy [dove emoji]," he captioned the carousel. Images showed The Boy smiling while celebrating the life of the rock and roll luminary.

Ozzy Osbourne Final Show

Moreover, Drake included a picture of him at the famous Black Sabbath Bridge, a Birmingham landmark that opened in 2019 to honor the band. He's currently in the borough touring there, but he felt like he needed to honor Ozzy's legacy.

He told the New York Times that "I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest." He was one of many to turn the bridge into a shrine as fans placed flowers all around it. Drake also labeled him a "cultural touchstone," which couldn't be a more accurate description.

It's quite the coincidence that The Boy happened to be in the same location where Ozzy's farewell show was just a couple of weeks prior. He reunited with his bandmates and brought out plenty of other rock legends for an unforgettable evening. A film documenting the concert, Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, will hit theaters next year.

