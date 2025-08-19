Spike Lee Breaks Silence On ESPN Nixing His Colin Kaepernick Documentary

BY Cole Blake 210 Views
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
Aug 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Film director Spike Lee looks on during the first half of the game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Spike Lee originally agreed to work on the docuseries about Colin Kaepernick's life and NFL career back in 2022.

Spike Lee has addressed his and ESPN's decision not to move forward with a docuseries about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Speaking with Reuters, he explained that he is unable to discuss the situation due to a nondisclosure agreement. “It’s not coming out. That’s all I can say. I can’t. I signed a nondisclosure [agreement]. I can’t talk about it," he said.

As for ESPN, the network cited "certain creative differences" in a statement provided to the outlet. “ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences,” it reads. “Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film.”

Lee first signed onto the docuseries in 2022 and promised to bring “extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” according to Variety. Colin Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before his career came to an abrupt end after he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. He ended up filing a grievance against the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league. The two sides reached a confidential settlement in 2019.

Spike Lee "Highest 2 Lowest"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Jim Harbaugh and Zach Gentry talk with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick before the Michigan spring game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Michigan Stadium. © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The news about the Colin Kaepernick docuseries comes after Spike Lee's latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, hit theaters last Friday. That movie stars Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, and Ice Spice.

Lee recently praised A$AP Rocky's performance during a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “Don’t sleep on A$AP," he said. "I’ve done five films with Denzel, and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed. He’s one of the greatest living actors today, but A$AP wasn’t having that. Toe-to-toe, I mean, they were going at it.”

