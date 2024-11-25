Fans Believe Drake Called Hip-Hop "Weird" But That's Not Really What Happened

A lot of fans interpreted the situation in bad faith.

Drake is currently in the midst of a social media firestorm due to his recent appearance on xQc's Kick stream. Overall, Drizzy was only on the stream because he is sponsored by Stake, which owns the Kick streaming service. xQc is their top creator ever since the exodus of Adin Ross, so it only makes sense that Drake would be employed to pull up. However, the timing was unique given the fact that Kendrick Lamar released an album with GNX on Friday.

Of course, fans were interested to see if Drake was going to have anything to say about the album or his rap rival as a whole. In the end, there were a lot of shots taken throughout the livestream. He poked fun at Kendrick, The Weeknd, Steve Lacy, and even the West Coast as a whole. However, one comment, in particular, had fans up in arms. At one point, he says "rap music weird now anyway." This sent many fans into a spiral, with some proclaiming that Drake doesn't even respect the genre anymore. While this makes for great headlines, it is a misrepresentation of what happened.

According to numerous community notes on X, it was noted how Drake was actually just reading a comment from the livestream's chat. When you analyze where he was looking and how he said it, it was pretty clear that he was reading the flurry of comments that were coming in. While Drake has made quite a few missteps in 2024, it is important to remain level-headed when these kinds of things happen. Sure, it is easy to dunk on him, but you have to maintain some objectivity here.