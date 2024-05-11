Travis Scott Sells Out Select European Shows In A Single Day

Travis Scott is hitting up various European countries later this year to continue his Circus Maximus tour, and it looks like demand hasn't slowed down one bit. Moreover, he reportedly sold out stadium shows in Italy, Germany, and England (specifically London) in a single day, yet it's unclear whether the other dates in countries like the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, or other U.K. cities are also sold out. Either way, you'd better refresh that tour page quick, because it seems like tickets are selling out fast for these concerts. This continues a lot of Cactus Jack hype these days, including the recently announced Nike Shark-A-Don sneaker.

Furthermore, another Travis Scott promo piece that has fans very excited and ready to sell it out is whatever he's cooking with Kanye West. They recently appeared in a new Cactus Jack ad centered around their children, and we don't yet know exactly what they have planned or what they're going to come out with. Either way, fans are going absolutely wild over the prospect of another collaboration from the "Piss On Your Grave" duo, whether it's new music, clothes, visual projects, or pretty much anything. For that, we'll have to wait and see, and who knows; maybe Ye pops out for one of these sold-out dates.

Travis Scott Sells Out Various Europe Shows In A Day

Elsewhere, Travis Scott is still reckoning with the consequences of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, and he's not completely free to go just yet. While he and Live Nation settled nine civil lawsuits over wrongful deaths that the music festival's crowd crush caused, one remains open. It's impossible to tell whether or not this will fully go to trial given how complicated and back-and-forth the situation has been thus far. All we can hope for is that the achieved outcome is one that the mourning family feels satisfied or vindicated with, as they are the main people to consider in seeking this accountability.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott's European leg is building up to be a pretty exciting run of shows that hopefully continue to prove his higher awareness and safety prioritization in the face of these lawsuits and cases. It will still be a long road for him to fully reckon with this tragedy, one that he traveled a lot of already with his 2023 album UTOPIA. With more Cactus Jack content surely coming in 2024, we can only wait and see what's next. For more news and the latest updates on La Flame, come back to HNHH.

