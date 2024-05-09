Travis Scott Enlists Kanye West For New Cactus Jack Campaign Video

Earlier today, Travis Scott took to Instagram to show off his new signature sneaker, the CJ1 T-Rexx. The shoes are currently listed on his website in two colorways, University Red and Dark Mocha, though neither are available for purchase. University Red is scheduled to drop on May 10, while Dark Mocha will be released "soon." They'll come in sizes for the whole family, with adult, toddler, and preschool variations listed on the site.

To celebrate the family-inclusive drop, Travis shared a video of him and Kylie Jenner's children Stormi and Aire modeling the shoes. Two of Kanye West's children with Kim Kardashian, Chicago and Psalm, are also featured in the fun video. "THE FAM FOR THE JACKS," he captioned the post.

Travis Scott & Ye's Children Model New Cactus Jack Sneakers

Travis also shared a post alongside Ye himself. "YE AND THE JACK," he captioned a cinematic clip of Kanye. Fans are excited to see the two artists collaborate for the campaign, and many hope they'll also team up for new music sometime soon, though it's unclear whether or not they have anything in the works.

After all, Ye fans are still waiting on his collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2, which was previously expected to drop earlier this month. According to Ty Dolla Sign, the project could be dropping "any day now." Unfortunately, specifics of that are still up in the air at the time of writing.

Kanye West Appears In Cactus Jack Campaign Video

What do you think of Travis Scott teaming up with Kanye West for a new Cactus Jack campaign video? What about their kids being featured in the campaign? Are you a fan of his new sneakers? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

