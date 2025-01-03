fighting irish
- MusicDrake’s Hamptons Reference On “Fighting Irish” Freestyle Provokes J. Cole & Lil Wayne Diss SpeculationJay-Z is also getting a lot of mentions. ByZachary Horvath1107 Views
- MusicDrake's "Fighting Irish" Freestyle Seemingly Taken Down By Universal Music GroupAs if this new verse needed more beef angles...ByGabriel Bras Nevares1209 Views
- SportsDrake Appears To Take Aim At LeBron James & DeMar DeRozan On "Fighting Irish" FreestyleDrake is calling out any and every one he's got some sort of issue with. ByZachary Horvath955 Views