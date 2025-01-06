Houston Rockets Expertly Troll Lakers With Kendrick Lamar Lyric Amid LeBron James & Drake Drama

Hip-hop social media has been feverishly dissecting the recent Conductor Williams-produced Drake freestyle supposedly titled, "Fighting Irish." Many have been making connections to how this is a potential diss track toward LeBron James. Specific lyrics suggesting this include, "The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute." Then there's also, "'Member we traded watches? / I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician." OVO Chubbs even seemed to confirm fans' suspicions, however, it's hard to 100 percent say with confidence that LeBron is the only target.
Drake has a lot of enemies, or at least he feels that way, so this could realistically be for anyone and everyone. You can look at it as a calling out of everyone who switched sides on him just because or due to an affiliation with Kendrick Lamar. That latter aspect is key because we have seen Lebron show his love and adoration for Kenny during the beef. Showing up to the Pop Out was a big indicator, but to be fair, Bron has been a fan of Lamar for years.
The Rockets Taunt LeBron James & The Lakers With GNX Lyrics
Drake die-hards have backing him up for going at the Lakers superstar since this dropped and now the Houston Rockets are even getting into the supposed feud. The current second seed in the Western Conference took on Bron and his Lakers Sunday and escaped with a thrilling win. According to ESPN, the home squad led by as much as 22. However, the visitors were just seconds away from tying it up at the end of regulation.
However, a key steal ended the Lakers' chance to force overtime. Houston would go on to win 119-115 and pulled off some masterful trolling in the process. They've clearly been paying attention to what's been going on with the LeBron, Drake, and Kendrick fiasco because they used the perfect GNX lyrics to celebrate. They did so by referencing the now iconic "tv off" lyric, writing on X, "turned their tv off." Fans agreed that it was an excellent taunt, and it looks like this story could carry throughout the majority of 2025.
