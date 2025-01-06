Houston Rockets Expertly Troll Lakers With Kendrick Lamar Lyric Amid LeBron James & Drake Drama

The Rockets are even getting in on the action.

Hip-hop social media has been feverishly dissecting the recent Conductor Williams-produced Drake freestyle supposedly titled, "Fighting Irish." Many have been making connections to how this is a potential diss track toward LeBron James. Specific lyrics suggesting this include, "The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute." Then there's also, "'Member we traded watches? / I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician." OVO Chubbs even seemed to confirm fans' suspicions, however, it's hard to 100 percent say with confidence that LeBron is the only target.

Drake has a lot of enemies, or at least he feels that way, so this could realistically be for anyone and everyone. You can look at it as a calling out of everyone who switched sides on him just because or due to an affiliation with Kendrick Lamar. That latter aspect is key because we have seen Lebron show his love and adoration for Kenny during the beef. Showing up to the Pop Out was a big indicator, but to be fair, Bron has been a fan of Lamar for years.

The Rockets Taunt LeBron James & The Lakers With GNX Lyrics

Drake die-hards have backing him up for going at the Lakers superstar since this dropped and now the Houston Rockets are even getting into the supposed feud. The current second seed in the Western Conference took on Bron and his Lakers Sunday and escaped with a thrilling win. According to ESPN, the home squad led by as much as 22. However, the visitors were just seconds away from tying it up at the end of regulation.