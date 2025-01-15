Drake Clowned On Social Media For Handling Of UMG & Spotify Case

Drake is facing tons of backlash on social media after withdrawing his legal petition against Spotify and Universal Music Group, which had accused both of them of launching an illegal “scheme” to promote Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." He made the decision on Tuesday night, after meeting with Spotify to discuss the case.

"Hey remember how Drake fans were saying his lawsuit against UMG and Spotify was like when Michael Jackson was suing Sony and that he was doing it for the smaller artists and fighting against the machine?… … anyway, see y’all at the Super Bowl," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another user wrote: "It’s hilarious how the document specifically states there was no settlement and his delusional fanbase STILL tries to spin it as a win [laughing emoji] UMG and Spotify sonned drake for free. They didn’t pay a single penny."

Drake Attends Toronto Raptors Game

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 23: Rapper Drake sits courtside with Future The. Prince during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto. Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on November 23, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, however, the energy shifted back to Drake after he filed a new defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The lawsuit claims "Not Like Us" contains "inflammatory and shocking allegations" that were a "gold mine" for UMG, regardless of whether they were true. He alleges UMG promoted the song in an effort to devalue Drake's brand for future contract negotiations.

Fans Troll Drake On Social Media