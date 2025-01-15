Drake Clowned On Social Media For Handling Of UMG & Spotify Case

Wicked Featuring 21 Savage
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake's latest moves aren't going over well.

Drake is facing tons of backlash on social media after withdrawing his legal petition against Spotify and Universal Music Group, which had accused both of them of launching an illegal “scheme” to promote Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." He made the decision on Tuesday night, after meeting with Spotify to discuss the case.

"Hey remember how Drake fans were saying his lawsuit against UMG and Spotify was like when Michael Jackson was suing Sony and that he was doing it for the smaller artists and fighting against the machine?… … anyway, see y’all at the Super Bowl," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another user wrote: "It’s hilarious how the document specifically states there was no settlement and his delusional fanbase STILL tries to spin it as a win [laughing emoji] UMG and Spotify sonned drake for free. They didn’t pay a single penny."

Read More: Drake Withdraws Petition Against UMG And Spotify After Reaching Agreement

Drake Attends Toronto Raptors Game
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 23: Rapper Drake sits courtside with Future The. Prince during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto. Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on November 23, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, however, the energy shifted back to Drake after he filed a new defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The lawsuit claims "Not Like Us" contains "inflammatory and shocking allegations" that were a "gold mine" for UMG, regardless of whether they were true. He alleges UMG promoted the song in an effort to devalue Drake's brand for future contract negotiations.

Fans Troll Drake On Social Media

The legal action comes as Kendrick Lamar prepares for his headlining set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, next month, where he will likely perform the controversial song. In his new lawsuit, Drake labels the show "one of the most significant (and viewed) cultural events of the year." Check out more of the responses to the latest move below.

Read More: Drake Sues UMG For Defamation Over Pedophile Allegations In Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

[Via]

