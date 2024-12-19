Dr Umar Thinks Drake Has A Case Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

According to Dr Umar, he doesn't listen to Drake or Kendrick Lamar due to their interracial relationships.

In November, Drake filed a pre-action petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses the companies of artificially boosting the song using bots, payola, and more. He also accuses UMG of defamation, alleging that they could have prevented the release of the song in which Kendrick labels him an alleged predator. Unsurprisingly, this has been one of the Toronto rapper's most controversial moves yet. While many have been clowning him over it, others think there's a chance that he could actually expose alleged corruption in the music industry.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, for example, Dr Umar Johnson explained why he thinks Drake has a case. "Drake is alleging that Universal Music Group is suppressing his music, suppressing his streams... They haven't been marketing him as strongly as they have been marketing Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick and Drake are both signed to labels that are subsidiaries of Universal Music Group. So that is a conflict of interest. You represent me and you represent my arch nemesis, that's a conflict of interest," he alleged.

Dr Umar Calls UMG Representing Drake & Kendrick Lamar An Alleged "Conflict Of Interest"

"Categorically and qualitatively speaking," Dr Umar continued, "I have heard Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' a whole lot more since it dropped than I've heard Drake. And mind you, even though I don't listen to them personally [...] I'm around enough other people Art, that I know what people are listening to and what's on the radio is Kendrick and not Drake as much." Elsewhere in the interview, Dr Umar revealed why he doesn't listen to Kendrick or Drake, claiming that it's all because they've been in interracial relationships.