Dr. Umar Wants Drake To Clarify His Racial Identity

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Dr. Umar has a request for Drake.

Dr. Umar has called on Drake to confirm his racial identity. Speaking about the Toronto rapper and his feud with Kendrick Lamar in a new video on social media, Umar requested that Drake explain whether he identifies as Black or mixed-race. He offered to speak with him when he visits Canada later this year.

“For my brother Drake, I need you to clarify whether or not you are a Black man,” Umar said, as caught by HipHopDX. “Some people are claiming my brother Drake, who I love and respect, that you embrace a mixed-race identity, that you do not embrace a Black-first identity. So, I have to ask my brother Drake to clear the record for me, Dr. Umar Ifatunde. Maybe we can have a sit down when I come to Toronto on October 5th and 6th, but I need you to clarify that for me, brother Drake. Brother Drake, I need you to clarify: are you a Black-first Black man? Or do you identify as mixed race? Or do you identify as untouchable first? Do you primarily identify as an untouchable? Do you identify as mixed race? Or are you a Black-first Black man?"

Drake Performs With Future In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Umar concluded: “I need to know this, my brother Drake. You have to clarify this for me. Some people believe you only claim Black when it’s convenient. I’ve never seen you do that but I don’t follow you that closely.” They weren't the only comments Umar made on the viral feud. He also issued a request for Kendrick Lamar, asking that the Compton rapper clarify whether he meant to diss all Black Canadians with his song, "Not Like Us."

Dr. Umar Requests A Clarification From Drake

