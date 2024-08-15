Dr Umar Accused Of Posting Fake Text Message From Kamala Harris' Campaign

A lot of social media users think that either Dr. Umar got scammed or he intentionally wants to manifest a conversation with the candidate.

Dr. Umar Johnson is a very popular and often divisive voice in Black culture these days. Whether it's his thoughts on the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake or, in this case, his thoughts on politics, he's always making waves for his staunch perspectives. But a lot of folks think that the psychologist and social media personality was too quick to hop in that conversation. Moreover, he posted a screenshot of an alleged text message that the Kamala Harris campaign sent him to link up, along with his enthusiastic response. However, many reacted to this post by doubting that this was actually from the Harris campaign. Did Dr. Umar fall for the trick or is he trying to make this conversation happen through some Internet hijinks?

"Hello Dr. Umar Johnson. [redacted] from the Harris2024 team," the alleged text message from the Kamala Harris campaign to Dr. Umar began, sent at 10:30PM local time. "You are a big part part of the Black community. Can you help us by completing a Zoom meeting with VP Kamala Harris. Paying [redacted]. We are looking for about an hour of your time. Please advise if you would like to complete the Zoom call. Your help can get us across the finish line. HARRIS2024." Scroll through the replies in the Twitter post below to see folks' skepticism.

Dr. Umar's Alleged Text Exchange With Kamala Harris' Campaign

"Peace & PanAfrikanism," Dr. Umar responded at 11:45PM local time. "I hope that all is well. I'm not interested in your money. However, I am very interested in having the zoom conversation with Vice President Harris to discuss our needs and her plans for the Black community. This zoom must be livecasted to the national Black community and may not be prerecorded. I promise to be completely respectful of the Vice President but I will ask direct questions about miseducation, mass incarceration, police brutality, economic strangulation, gentrification/migrant crisis, reparations & and [sic] the need for a federal anti-Black Hate Crimes Bill."

Other figures like Meek Mill might share some of Dr. Umar's sentiments. "I wanna ask Kamala Harris questions about her past as a da. Even if she had to be tough…." he recently tweeted. "All I hear is rumors of her. I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison. And her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!"

