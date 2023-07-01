Sukihana Wants To Meet Dr. Umar, Says He Could Turn Her “Into A Wife”

Sukihana is one of the most viral and outspoken rappers today, whether it’s on important issues and heavy personal experiences or just playing around on social media. Moreover, on Wednesday (July 19), she took to Twitter to reveal which celebrity she thinks could “turn [her] into a wife.” It’s none other than public speaker, activist, and social media psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson, and he actually responded to her message. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the rapper shot her shot with the Philly native, but this is certainly the hardest shot she’s taken so far. Furthermore, Dr. Umar actually turned this opportunity into an advocacy campaign, so we’ll see how that turns out.

“I think I’m ready to sit with Dr.Umar,” Sukihana wrote on the social media platform. “I seen those interviews where he spoke on me and I think he might be the one to turn me into a wife.” In September of last year, she kept things thirsty rather than commitment-focused when talking about the speaker. “I want to f**k Dr. Umar and leave him woke right now,” she tweeted.

Sukihana & Dr. Umar Go Back & Forth

Regardless, Dr. Umar’s response to Sukihana’s most recent admissions of longing was in infographic form, because of course it had to be. “The Prince of PanAfricanism is requesting a confidential meeting with sister Suki next Friday or Saturday, July 28th or 29th, ahead of his Miami Gardens lecture,” he expressed on social media. He continued, “at an undisclosed public location in South Florida to discuss her interest in collaborating on a public campaign and program to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of black girls and women.” That’s a heck of a first date idea, Johnson.

“So where do I stand with sister Sukihana?” he said of a line that Suki directed at him similar to that tweet on the song “Grinch.” “As you know, with me, it’s all about politics before the poonani. It’s always revolution over romance. It is always institution building before intimacy. Liberation over lust. Business before the bedroom. Me and sister Sukihana could have a conversation.” For more news and the latest updates on these personalities, stay logged into HNHH.

