Sukihana Links Up With Dr. Umar

Sukihana finally got the opportunity to meet up with the self-proclaimed “Prince of PanAfricanism.” The duo shared some photos together on social media this weekend, following some back-and-forth in recent weeks. In fact, Sukihana claimed that she may even be interested in marrying Dr. Umar after hearing him talk about her. “I think I’m ready to sit with Dr. Umar,” she Tweeted earlier this month. “I seen those interviews where he spoke on me and I think he might be the one to turn me into a wife.” Dr. Umar later responded, offering to meet with her to discuss a campaign.

“The Prince of PanAfricanism is requesting a confidential meeting with sister Suki next Friday or Saturday, July 28th or 29th, ahead of his Miami Gardens lecture,” the message read. “At an undisclosed public location in South Florida to discuss her interest in collaborating on a public campaign and program to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of black girls and women.”

Sukihana Poses With Dr. Umar

This wasn’t the first time the duo crossed paths on social media. In September of last year, Sukihana shared a Tweet, claiming she “Wanna f*ck Dr. Umar leave him woke right now.” Later, she included the line in her track “Grinch.” “So where do I stand with sister Sukihana?” he responded. “As you know, with me, it’s all about politics before the poonani. It’s always revolution over romance. It is always institution building before intimacy. Liberation over lust. Business before the bedroom.”

“Sister Sukihana if you go down this path, you can never come back,” the doctor continued. “We’re not going going to deal with the none of the intimacy because that’s nobody’s business and we not going to be into no intimacy until we get any work done in the first place.” It’s unclear what the duo discussed during the meetup, however, fans have continued to speculate.

