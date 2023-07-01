Diddy is easily one of the biggest music moguls ever. He is a huge reason why hip-hop is where it is today. Overall, he has helped produce some truly massive songs that continue to get streams. At this point, his credentials in the music world cannot be disputed. Furthermore, he is a businessman who has helped create some pretty massive companies. He has amassed a ton of wealth over the years, and his family is set for generations to come. You can’t help but applaud what he has accomplished.

Moreover, he has cultivated relationships with some of the biggest artists in contemporary hip-hop. One of those artists is none other than Meek Mill. Meek has been at it for a long time, and he continues to create amazing songs. Additionally, he has a project coming soon, and fans cannot wait to consume it. That said, it should come as no surprise that Meek and Diddy would be spending some time together. After all, they could bounce ideas off of one another.

Diddy Praises Meek

Diddy gives Meek Mill props & calls him “Daddy” 👀 pic.twitter.com/rLRW6r7PoY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 17, 2023

In the video above, fans felt as though Diddy may have taken his friendship with Meek a bit too far. As you can see, Meek is chilling in the pool when Diddy congratulates him on his success. Meek says he is just enjoying life, when Diddy says “you deserve it daddy, you putting in that work.” As you can probably guess, it is the use of the word “daddy” that some fans seem to take issue with. Although, Meek Mill himself didn’t seem to mind it, which is all that matters.

At the end of the day, fans like to make something big out of things that are probably actually very minuscule. However, that is just the nature of the internet. You are never safe from being called out by the general population. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

